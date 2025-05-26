The tracing origins of civilization make progress

From the first rice to the emergence of cities, slightly extinguished on the first roots of China

In a single domestic grain seed, we could see the bud of the great civilizations.

The birth of agriculture was a turning point in the social development of humans, because stable food supplies allowed people to transcend the constraints of food gained by hunting and collection. After that, people were able to settle down and discover booms from the population.

As one of the main areas of the world in which agriculture is from, China has contributed to global domesticated rice, millet, buckwheat and soy. Archaeological studies have revealed that rice planting comes approximately 10,000 years ago in the lower parts of the Yangtze river, leading to possible replacement there hunting and gathering practices dating from 5,000 to 6,000 years.

“He marked the training of an agricultural company based on rice in the region,” said Zhao Zhijun, archaeologist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Archaeological studies of the origins of rice-based agriculture are an important element of an national project tracing the origins of Chinese civilization itself. President Xi Jinping appreciated the project considerably.

During a group study session of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on May 27, 2022, XI, who is also secretary general of the CPC central committee, stressed the importance of the project and the role played by archaeological studies in a better understanding of Chinese civilization.

The project to trace the origins of Chinese civilization, in addition to finding signs of human activity over a million years ago, has also proven that the history of China includes 10,000 years of culture and more than 5,000 years of civilization.

The project provided a clear knowledge of the origins and the training of Chinese civilization, the history of its development, the process of training and the development of its pluralist and integrated model, and the characteristics of civilization and why it was formed in this way, he added.

It was not the first time that Xi has highlighted the importance of the original tracing project. Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, XI has shot more than 100 historic and cultural locations and has issued numerous instructions linked to archeology and the original tracing project.

During the study session of the 23rd group of the CPC Central Committee political office in 2020, XI called to pay more attention to archaeological research and to let the historical facts speak for themselves.

“This will provide strong support for our efforts to continue the best of traditional Chinese culture and increase our cultural confidence,” said Xi.

The original tracing project has been carried out since 2002. Its fifth phase in progress, which began in 2020, implies the participation of more than 500 researchers of 29 institutes across the country.

It primary centers on several ancient capital sites, included the liangzhu site in hangzhou, zhejiang province, the taosi site in xiangfen country, Shanxi province, the shimao site in Shenmu, shaanxi province, and the erlitou site in Luoyang, Henan Province, from 3,500 to 5.500 Years Noggy settlements Mainly Along the Bassins of the Yellow Rivers, Yangtze and Liaohe.

The project also extended to a broader geographical and chronological framework to decode how Chinese civilization emerged and how its various elements have formed a unit.

The excavation of the Liangzhu site, which is more than 5,000 years old and is one of the main sites covered in the original tracing project, has given a city center covering 3 million square meters and an outdoor city of 6.3 million m², which makes it the largest world capital at the time. He also had a giant water control system, which contributed to the training of an agricultural company based on rice.

By calculating the volume of earthworks, archaeologists have found that the construction of the entire old city, the water control system and Mojiaoshan an artificial terrace 10 meters high in the center of the city required that 10,000 people working daily for seven and a half years.

Discoveries show that Liangzhu had a royalty able to organize people for large -scale public construction, and its social differentiation, its emergence of the concept of the city and the existence of royalty prove that it has become a civilized society, said Wang Wei, a veteran archaeologist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Important subject

Wang said that tracing the origins of a civilization is an important subject in the search for human history. Over the years, the Chinese project has provided China's response to the way of defining civilizations.

In 2022, XI congratulated the efforts and stressed that the project made creative contributions to research on tracing the origins of world civilizations.

Wang said: “The international university world has proposed three essential elements for a civilized society based on characteristics of Mesopotamian and Egyptian civilizations: written characters, metallurgy and concept of the city. But we can see that some of the three elements were absent in many old civilizations. For example, Mayanne civilization had no metallurgy, while Incan Civilization written characters. “

Western scholars believe that Chinese civilization began with the ruins of Yinxu in Anyang, a Henan province, a capital of the Fire Shang dynasty (c.16th in the 11th century BC), based on the discovery of Oracle Bones registered from that time. However, Chinese archaeologists do not agree.

With continuous archaeological research, the international academic world now believes that the places of the world can offer criteria of civilization according to their own ancient social development.

The archaeological studies of China have shaped the country's criteria in the definition of a civilization: the development of productivity, an increase in the population, the appearance of cities, social differentiation and the emergence of royalty and the state.

“These criteria are also suitable for identifying other civilizations,” said Wang. “Civilizations have in common the appearance of royalty and the state. They are only different in the ways of imposing royalty and forms of state.”

In China, royalty and the state “were shown by exquisite and ritual ritual artefacts of bronze, large palaces and magnificent mausoleums imitating air palaces,” he added. “In Mesopotamia and ancient Egypt, they have been demonstrated through superb stone temples, pyramids and large -scale tombs.”

Multidisciplinary subject

President XI said in 2020 that archaeologists should work closely with researchers from other areas to carry out an interpretative analysis of material remains.

Zhang Chi, professor of archeology at the University of Beijing, said that, as material remains are often the search for archaeological studies, these should not only be observed with the eyes, but also studied using scientific and technological tools. Therefore, from the point of view of research methods, archeology is by nature a multidisciplinary subject, added Zhang.

Wang, the archaeologist of the Cass, underlined the application in archeology of the analysis of the isotopes of the strontium, which determines the geographic origin of the individuals by analyzing the report of the various isotopes of the strontium found in their remains. Using this approach, researchers can determine if humans they study the leftovers have remained in the same place from birth to death or have migrated to the place where they were finally buried.

The technology was applied in the studies of the Erlitou site, widely considered as a late capital of the XIA dynasty (c.21th in the 16th century BC), allowing researchers to confirm that the site had a large number of migrants.

Wang said technology can support researchers from the role of Erlitou as a capital that has attracted people from other places.

