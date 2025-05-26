Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirms the resolution to raise the strategic partnership while Sharif meets Erdogan





The president of Turkeys, Tayyip Erdogan, shakes hands with the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, May 25, 2025. Photo: Mustafa Kamaci / Presidential / Handout Press Office via Reuters

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during which the two leaders examined the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and reiterated their determination to raise the strategic partnership, according to media reports on Monday, May 26, 2025). Mr. Sharif arrived in Turkiye on Sunday during a two -day visit as part of his tour in four countries in friendly countries, which also include Iran, Azerbaijan and Tadjikistan. According to the state diffuserPTV NewsMr. Sharif and Mr. Erdogan held a meeting at the level of the delegation on Sunday. During his meeting with President Erdogan, the Prime Minister recommended joint ventures and an improvement in bilateral investments, highlighting key sectors, in particular renewable energies, information technologies, defense production, infrastructure development and agriculture as potential areas of mutual interest. The two leaders also made a complete review of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and reiterated their determination to raise the strategic partnership. The two parties agreed to take measures to achieve the target of annual bilateral trade of $ 5 billion agreed earlier by the two leaders. We have also examined the progress in the process of our bilateral commitments with multiple facets, in particular in trade and investments, and have reaffirmed our determination to reaffirm our determination to continue working in close collaboration to further strengthen these inexpressible obligations of fraternity and cooperation, wrote Mr. Sharif on X. Sharif also thanked Erdogan for his support for the nations during a brief military confrontation with India this month. Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after Pahalgam's attack on April 22, which made 26 lives. India carried out precision strikes as part of the Sindoor operation on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan in the early hours of May 7. He was followed by the Pakistan attempt to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian part strongly responded to Pakistani actions. Hostilities on the soil ended with an understanding of the judgment of military actions following discussions between the general directors of military operations of the two parties on May 10. Mr. Sharif, during his meeting with Erdogan, was accompanied by the Minister of Farms Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Staff of the Army (COAS), Marshal Syed Asim Munnir and the Minister of Informationataullah Tarar. The meeting was warm and most cordial and the two nations reaffirmed the deep, historical and fraternal links between Pakistan and Turkiye, anchored in shared values, mutual respect and a common vision of progress and prosperity, according to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-turkiye-reaffirm-resolve-to-elevate-strategic-partnership-as-sharif-meets-erdogan/article69619985.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos