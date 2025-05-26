Sugar cards in schools: PM Modi reacts to the new CBSES initiative





On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the recent CBSE's mandate for schools in the country affiliated with the board of directors to install sugar cards to educate students on the risks of high sugar consumption. “You must have seen black paintings in schools, but now sugar cards are also installed in some schools – not blackboard, but Sugar Board,” the Prime Minister said in the 122nd episode of his monthly speech “Mann Ki Baat” in the country. The initiative of the Central Secondary Education Council (CBSE) said that Prime Minister Modi was aimed at raising awareness of their sugar contribution and helping them choose healthy options. “Understanding the amount of sugar to be consumed and how much sugar is consumed, children have started to choose healthy options themselves,” said PM Modi. The PM has also declared that the initiative would be useful to instill healthy lifestyles since childhood, and stressed the importance of an India in good shape. “This is a unique effort and its impact will also be very positive. It can be very useful to instill healthy life habits of childhood,” he said. “Many parents have appreciated it and I believe that such initiatives should also be taken in offices, canteens and institutions. The initiative to introduce sugar cards by CBSE intervenes in the middle of the growing concerns of type 2 diabetes in students due to high sugar consumption. The Central Council for Secondary Education (CBSE), following the recommendations of the National Commission for the Protection of Children's Rights (NCPCR), ordered all affiliated schools to install “sugar cards” by July 15, 2025. The “sugar cards” in schools aim to visually represent the quantity of sugar present in the collations and drinks commonly consumed, by comparing it to the recommended daily contribution. The “sugar cards” display information on the daily sugar content of daily sugar recommended in current foods and drinks, the health risks of high sugar consumption and also offer healthier food alternatives “Over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in type 2 diabetes in children, largely due to the easy availability of sweet snacks, drinks and processed foods in school environments,” noted the CBSE circular. The council schools were also responsible for organizing awareness seminars or workshops so that students promoted healthy food choices. This effort, guided by the National Commission for the Protection of Children's Rights (NCPCR), aims to promote enlightened food choices and long-term well-being. (With Ani's entries)

