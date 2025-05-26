Laugh everything you like, but Boris and Carrie give the example

So Carrie Symonds has just had her fourth child and Boris Johnsons What, eighth? Ninth? Congratulations to them. It's always a joyful event. The inevitable jokes are written of course. The eyebrows are raised on social networks in the middle of the marmonant on the control of the population. But under mockery is an unpleasant truth: we actually need more babies. Not just the Johnsons, not only for the headlines. All of us.

Of course, it helps when you are a Former Prime Minister with a healthy book agreement(S), a line of lucrative circuit key and an important properties of properties. For Boris and Carrie, the cost of childcare is not quite the same existential crisis for most of the 20 or 30 years that look at average rents, safety without safety and Nursery fees that compete with the price of private schools.

The news, coming simultaneously with the prospect of changes to the controversial ceiling with two children's services, requires reflection not only on the attitudinal transition to the largest family, but on the consequences.

Last week, I spoke to a 55-year-old former marketing, who planned to recycle himself as a school switch, which I did at this age. She asked if she could expect a stable career in education. His concern was not the discipline, the workload or even the OFSTED. As a potential primary school teacher, apart from the derisory starting salary, his concerns were whether there would be enough children to teach. More and more, the answer is no.

Everywhere in the United Kingdom, primary schools are quietly closed. Some districts in the center of London should have one in four empty schools in the near future. Local authorities merge, consolidate and abolish primary schools because birth rates decrease. My own local state primary now shares its site with a Mandarin school. We have to talk about it.

As Elon Musk tweeted it again this weekend, it is not a British phenomenon. From Bologna to Barcelona, ​​Europe is aging. Italy (1,18 children per woman, compared to UKS 1.45)Who has the most acute crisis in Europe, is now shrinking by more than 100,000 people per year and is compared to chronic suffering from Japan. Even France (1.63)Once held as an aberrant value of Baby Boom Eus, also fell below the replacement level.

As the balance of the population is heading, the consequences become clear. Who pays for pensions and social care for the elderly? How will the NHS face? Who fills the classrooms, leads buses or builds houses?

However, in Great Britain, we seem to be making children more difficult. Consider that the service ceiling with two children, introduces in 2017. Controversially, it restricts children's tax credit and universal credit to a first child of families. Have more, and you are by yourself. Politics has pushed thousands of children into poverty and sends a brutal signal to the families we appreciate.

No wonder the future parents hesitate. Children are not emotionally expensive for so many people, who find it difficult to respond to exorbitant housing costs, they are financially out of reach. Although social media can sparish parenthood, mathematics tell another story. People have no fewer children because they are selfish; They just can't afford it.

Yes, we can laugh at Boriss in generational expansion. But after fading, asking the most difficult question: how is it that one of the most important things that society needs has become something that the comfortable can afford?