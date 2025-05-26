Visit of the Gujarat du PM live: “Country Broke Broke Old Old Tarles”, explains Prime Minister Modi in Dahod, launches several projects worth 24,000 CR – India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits his hometown of Gujarat, for the first time after the launch of Operation Sindoor against the Pakistan terrorist camps, in retaliation for the deadly Attack of Pahalgam on April 22. This of a two -day visit during which the PM will be inaugurated and poses foundation stones for several infrastructure projects worth 82,000 RS. Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow in Vadodara on May 26 where he was showered with flowers. Many students, national and internationals were also seen on the roadshow. Gujarat de PM Modi itinerary Dahod Visit: PM Modi will inaugurate the hiking workshop for the manufacturing of loco manufacturing and will be addressed to a public meeting in Kharod, Dahod. Rail & Govt projects: The PM will lay the foundations for railway projects and other government projects worth 24,000 rupes. The PM will also point out the Somnathahmedabad Vande Bharat Express and will open a rail production unit of Rs 21,000 crosses in Dahod under Make in India. Drinking water projects: The PM will launch 4 water supply plans worth RS 181 is driving to provide drinking water to more than 4.62 Lakh in 193 villages and a city. Bhuj Visit: PM Modi will launch and lay the basics of development work worth 53,000 believes, including port, solar energy, electricity and road projects in several Gujarat districts. Stay with us to follow the full coverage of the visit to the Gujarat du PM Modi Live updates PM Modi Gujarat Visit live updates – PM Narendra Modi begins a 2 -day visit to Gujarat, Roadshow in Vadodara, last news: 13:21 (is) May 26, 2025 PM Modi at Gujarat live updates: “ 140 Indians work to make our nation a viksit bharat '', explains the Prime Minister Speaking during a public rally in Dahod, Prime Minister Modi stressed that the country has taken daring and historical measures in recent years, freeing itself from long -standing limitations. He said that 140 Indian crores are now united in the mission of building a developed India. Underline the self –dependenceHe stressed that the country must produce everything it needs at the national level. He also noted that India is making significant progress in the world manufacturing sector. 13:16 (is) May 26, 2025 PM Modi in the Gujarat Live Updates: “ took the Oath of PM for the first time today '', explains PM Modi in Dahod While addressing a public rally in Dahod, Prime Minister Modi noted that today was the same date (May 26) when he was sworn in as an Indian Prime Minister for the first time. “First, the inhabitants of Gujarat blessed me, then crushes of Indians blessed me,” he said. 13:08 (is) May 26, 2025 PM Modi in the Gujarat Live Updates: “This is the first visit of PM Modi in Gujarat after the Sindoor operation,” explains CM Bhupendra Pate The chief minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, noted on Monday that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modis for the first time in Gujarat after operation Sindoor. He praised the security forces for their role in the operation, noting that she put new references in the fight against terrorism and sent a clear message that such acts will be welcomed with firm and targeted responses. 12:55 (is) May 26, 2025 PM Modi at Gujarat live updates: PM inaugurates projects worth RS 24,000 CR in Dahod Prime Minister Narendra Modi threw the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth 24,000 roasters at Dahod in Gujarat. 12:38 (is) May 26, 2025 PM Modi at Gujarat live updates: work started in 2022, explains Ashwini Vahnaw in Dahod Speaking in Dahod, the Minister of the Union Ashwini Vahnaw said that in 2022, Prime Minister Modi had made the decision to start making modern electric motors. He noted that the work began the following year in 2023, and now a cutting -edge factory is completed. 12:27 (is) May 26, 2025 PM Modi at the Gujarat Updated live: PM Modi greets people in Dahod The Prime Minister was seen to salute the people who had gathered at the public meeting place in Dahod. Look here: #watch | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people as he arrives at the public meeting in Dahod The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore here. The projects include rail projects and pic.twitter.com/uLSkoqUc0q — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025 12:19 (is) May 26, 2025 PM Modi in Gujarat updates live: Colu Qureshi's mother says the encouragement to see the whole nation come together During Prime Minister Modis Roadshow in Vadodara, Colonel Sofiya Qureshis Mother, Halima Qureshi, expressed the happiness of the warm welcome which was given to him with flowers. She said it was comforting to see people meeting to greet the Prime Minister because he represents the whole nation. She added that Sofiya is not only their daughter, but a pride in the country, and her achievements should be postponed and celebrated by all. 12:00 p.m. (IS) May 26, 2025 PM Modi at Gujarat live updates: PM Modi to launch projects of a value of RS 53,400 CR in Bhuj The PM Modi should visit Bhuj later in the day, where it will launch and lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than 53,400 beliefs. It will also be for a public rally during the visit. A local resident in Bhuj expressed his gratitude to the army for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. The person has shared that his village, located near the border, felt festive in the last two days, with an atmosphere similar to Diwali. They also offered prayers to Maa Ashapura and Maa Momai, looking for blessings for the country's security personnel. 11:46 (is) May 26, 2025 PM Modi at Gujarat Live: PM Modi launches the Indian railway manufacturing plant in Dahod #watch | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod This plant will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and for export. The locomotives will help in increasing the freight loading pic.twitter.com/jVOB2FB1GB — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025 11:43 (is) May 26, 2025 PM Modi at Gujarat live updates: Bhuj sets up banners, posters before the arrival of PM Modi Posters were presented in Bhuj before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The PM Modi should arrive in Bhuj later in the day, where it will launch and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth more than 53,400 crores. He should also speak during a public rally during his visit. 11:31 (is) May 26, 2025 PM Modi at the Gujarat updates live: the family of Sofia Qureshi attests Roadshow from PM Modi The family of the Sofia Qureshi pass was also seen attending a Roadshow from PM Modi in Vadodara. Gujarat: Family members of Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/b9et75Ns1r — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025 11:20 (is) May 26, 2025 PM Modi in the Gujarat Live Updates: Shyna Sunsara, twin sister of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi says that the PM meeting was `a proud and inspiring moment '' During Prime Minister Modi's roadshow in Vadodara, Shmyna Sunsara, a twin sister of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, shared her reflections on the Prime Minister's meeting. She said it was a proud and inspiring moment, especially because of the Prime Minister's work for the empowerment of women. Shmyna added that when Someone Sister serves the nation, it motivates not only the family but many others. For her, Sofiya is no longer just a sister, but a model for the whole country. 11:07 (is) May 26, 2025 PM Modi at Gujarat Live Updates: “About 2,000 women came to a similar sari to accommodate PM Modi,” explains the supporter of the BJP in Dahod Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit Dahod, where he will devote a new locomotive manufacturing plant, will signal an electric locomotive and launch as well as the foundation stone for development projects worth 24,000 rupees. A supporter of the BJP told Ani that the atmosphere before its public rally had been accused of enthusiasm. Thousands, especially women, gathered to show their support. She expressed that only women really understand the emotional value of Sindoor, who was targeted by terrorists in the deadly terrorist attack by Pahalgam. She added that PM Modi and the armed forces gave a strong answer, stressing the emotional meaning of what is called “the Sindoor operation”. It has also noted the longtime connection of PM Modi with Dahod. She said that around 2,000 women, all wearing similar saris, gathered to welcome her warmly and show their respect for her efforts. 10:58 (is) May 26, 2025 PM Modi at Gujarat updates live: international students attend Roadshow from PM Modi in Vadodara An NRI student who attended the Roadshow of the PM Modi in Vadodara told Ani that he felt lucky to attend. He said that even international students from his university also attended the roadshow to take a look at PM Modi. “Thanks to the Sindoor operation, we gave a targeted and precise response to terrorism,” he said. 10:55 (is) May 26, 2025 PM Modi at Gujarat updates live: Look how Vadodara welcomed the Modi PM when he launched his roadshow #watch | Several people, including international students, attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat During his 2-day visit to Gujarat, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various developmental projects in the state. (Source: pic.twitter.com/nRhcJY6BNB — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025 10:48 (is) May 26, 2025 PM Modi at Gujarat live updates: PM Modi begins Vadodara Roadshow Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a warm welcome in Vadodara today. As he started his roadshow, the inhabitants of the city were seen to shake him with flower petals. 10:39 (is) May 26, 2025 PM Modi at Gujarat live updates: PM Modi should participate in Vadodara Roadshow Prime Minister Narendra Modi should participate in a roadshow in Vadodara today. This is the first time that PM Modi has visited his hometown Gujrat for the first time the Sindoor post operation. Stay with us for a live cover live from Roadshow from the PM Modi and the latest updates to his visit.

