PM Shehbaz in Turkiye to “raise the strategic partnership” – Pakistan





Shehbaz meets Erdogan, expresses his gratitude for the support of Ankaras during tensions with India

The two parties reaffirm support for the principles of fundamental concerns, in particular the cashmere dispute; Call for the ceasefire of Gaza

First recommends investments in renewable energies, IT, defense production, agriculture Islamabad: During the first stage of his tour of four countries, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Turkiye on Sunday, where he met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan not only to thank Ankara for his support during recent tensions with India, but also the bilateral economic cooperation. The two leaders reaffirmed their support in principle for fundamental concerns, including the Jammu and cashmere dispute, an official press release published by the Prime Ministers Office said on Sunday. During his meeting with President Erdogan, the Prime Minister recommended joint ventures and an improvement in bilateral investments, highlighting key sectors, in particular renewable energies, information technologies, defense production, infrastructure development and agriculture as potential areas of mutual interest. The two leaders also carried out a complete examination of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and reiterated their determination to raise the strategic partnership. They also followed the implementation of key decisions taken during the 7th session of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), held in Islamabad on February 13 of this year. The two parties agreed to take measures to achieve the target of annual bilateral trade of $ 5 billion agreed earlier by the two leaders. <p> <iframe class="nk-iframe" onload="setInterval(()=>{Try {this.style.height = this.contentwindow.document.body.Scrollheight + 'PX';} Catch {}}, 100) “Width =” 100% “FrameBorder =” 0 “Scrolling =” No “style =” Height: 250px; Position: Relative “src =” https://www.dawn.com/news/card/1905971 “Sandbox =” Allow-same-original Loss-screen Loss-Popups Allow-Modals Loss Form “> The visit comes a fortnight after Pakistan and India have reached a ceasefire in mail in the United States following a brief military confrontation. During the conflict, the Iranian Minister for Foreign Affairs visited the two nations to act as a mediator. According to the FOS declaration, the PM will have large discussions with the leaders of the four countries on issues such as bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance. Pakistan, links in Uzbekistan Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Ishaq Dar and the Uzbekistans, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich discussed bilateral relations and Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Project of railway during a telephone call on Sunday, announced the office of foreign affairs on Sunday, Railway line project During a telephone call, the Foreign Affairs Office announced in a line project press release. During the conversation, the two leaders expressed their optimism as to the early finalization of the framework agreement for the regional connectivity project. The ministers also exchanged views of the regional situation, according to the press release. Posted in Dawn, May 26, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1913346/pm-in-turkiye-to-elevate-strategic-partnership The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos