



Dodarada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Vadodara on Monday morning when he arrived in Gujarat for a two -day visit. The family members of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who were put under the spotlight to organize regular press points on Operation Sindoor, were also present among the enthusiastic crowd that met to greet the Prime Minister. Colonel Qureshi is from Vadodara, and his parents, his brother Mohammad Sanjay Qureshi and his sister Shmyna Sunsara, were at the Roadshow. Prime Minister Modi received a wide welcome when he arrived at Vadodara airport around 10 am, and he led a 1 km roadshow at the Airforce station on the outskirts of the city. <br /> PM Modi holds Roadshow in Vadodara (PTI) Crowds have gathered along the course to congratulate Prime Minister Modi for the success of “the Sindoor operation” against Pakistan. People agitated the Habs and shouted slogans supporting the Indian army and the Prime Minister when his cavalcade passed on the roadshow road. He also leaned over his car to greet the acclaimed crowds. The members of the family of the army of the colonel Sofiya army qureshi shower petals of flowers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while he was wave among the supporters during a roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat, Monday, May 26, 2025. (PTI) Women in Saris Rouge, symbolizing the color of “Sindoor”, have doubled flower petals on PM Modi in the roadshow. During his two -day Gujarat visit, Prime Minister Modi should participate in public events in Dahod, Bhuj and Gandhinagar and inaugurate and file the foundation stones for a series of development projects costing more than 82,950 rupees, said an official version. After reaching the Air Force station, the Prime Minister flew to Dahod to contact a public event. In Dahod, he will first visit a railway locomotive manufacturing unit and inaugurate the first 9,000 horsepower engine in the country, a locomotive manufacturing workshop and a storage workshop built at the cost of RS 21405 crores before addressing a public rally near Dahod Town, said the press release. In this image made available to the PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Waves among supporters during a roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat, Monday May 26, 2025. (PTI) The Prime Minister will then go to the city of Bhuj in the Kutch district, where he will inaugurate and throw the foundation stone for 33 projects worth 53,414 Rupes during a public event. The projects include key sectors such as Kandla's port infrastructure, solar energy, energy transmission and road development and buildings, according to the press release. Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat, Monday, May 26, 2025. (PTI) In the evening, Prime Minister Modi, after arriving at Ahmedabad airport from Bhuj, will hold a roadshow to Gandhinagar, where he will stay at Raj Bhavan. On Tuesday, he will inaugurate and set the basics of projects worth 5,536 comprehensive complaints during an event at the Mahatma Mandir Center in Gandhinagar, the statement said.

