Trump News at a glance: the president delays 50% of prices after a very nice call with the head of the EU | Trump administration





Donald Trump will delay his prices threatened by 50% on all imports of the European Union in the United States, after which he described as a very good call with the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen wrote that she had a good call with Potus in a publication on social networks announcing that she had obtained a pricing period of more than a month, on July 9, to give more time to negotiate the two parties.

The decision has marked one-turn since Friday, when Trump warned that he would impose prices of 50% on June 1 because discussions with the EU did now. Trump said he was not looking for an agreement that could dissuade the samples.

Here are the key stories at a glance:

The EU chief swears that the Fast United States agreement while the German Minister calls seriously

In his announcement of the delay of the price, Von Der Leyen said that Europe was ready to move forward with the trade negotiations quickly and decisively, while the Minister of Finance of the Germanys, Lars Klingbeil, told the newspaper Bild, we do not need additional provocations, but serious negotiations.

If it is imposed, the price hike would degenerate simmer tensions between two of the economic heavy goods vehicles. Trump had previously stopped increased tariff increases for three months to give negotiations time, giving trading partners until July to accept new conditions.

Read the full story

Trump warns against the fall of Russia if he tries to grasp all of Ukraine

Trump was unleashed in Vladimir Putin and warned that any attempt to grasp all of Ukraine would lead to the fall of Russia, after Moscow launched its biggest air attacks in the three-year war during the weekend.

His comments occurred after the attacks of Russias on the weekend against kyiv and other cities killed at least 12 people, including three children, and injured dozens. Trump has increased the possibility of imposing more sanctions on Russia in response. He also criticized Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had previously condemned the silence on the weekend assault.

Read the full story

American federal judges plan to create its own armed security force as threats rise

Federal judges discuss a proposal that would move armed security personnel responsible for their security far from the Ministry of Justice and under their own control, while fears mount that the Trump administration did not protect them from an increasing tide.

The idea of ​​creating their own armed security details emerged at a meeting of around 50 federal judges two months ago, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Read the full story

The best Republicans threaten to block the Trumps Bill for spending

Trump was warned by budgetary hawks within his own party in the American Senate that he must have serious the reduction of public spending and the reduction of national debt, otherwise they will block the adoption of his legislation of the tax cup of signing known as the big and beautiful bill.

Read the full story

The Trump administration indicates to border shelters that migrants can be illegal

The Trump administration continued to release people responsible for illegally in the country to non-governmental shelters along the American-mexic border, after having said to the same organizations that the supply of housing can violate a law used to pursue smugglers.

Read the full story

An American police officer resigned after having wrongly arrested an undocumented teenager

Friday, a Georgia police officer resigned from his work after having wrongly arrested a teenager, which made him spend more than two weeks in a federal immigration prison and allow him to face the expulsion.

The officer, Leslie Oneal, was employed in the Dalton police service, a small town more than an hour north of Atlanta. Her arrest of the student Ximena Arias-Cristobal not only led to a domino effect which could lead to her deportation, she also caused anger and criticism, in particular given the circumstances of her detention related to immigration.

Read the full story

Featured test: how Trump turns American democracy against herself

There is a mystery surrounding the movements of Donald Trumps to dismantle many cherished principles of American history and its culture of governance: its denial of globalization; his romance with Russia; its demolition of universities; his contempt for European values ​​and stories; His campaign to humiliate Canada, writes Arjun Appadurai, professor emeritus at New York University.

These are all known examples, but it can be difficult to see through them to discern something like a unified theory of Trumpism, he adds. There are two possibilities here. The first is that there is no rhyme or reason to prevail over actions. He is simply a chaos randomization generator; The other is that there is a method. Appadurai subscribed to the second: Trump and his advisers know what they are doing.

Read the full test

What happened to others today:

Catch up? Here is what happened on May 24, 2025.

