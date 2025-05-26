Donald Trump is launching a fresh tirade on Russian attacks against Kyiv





The United States President Donald Trump launched a new tirade against Russian President Vladimir Putin on the drone and the missile attack in Russia against the Ukrainian capital kyiv, saying that he “went absolutely crazy” and “kills many people unnecessarily”.

Ukraine was struck with 367 drones and missiles from night to Sunday, making it the largest attack in more than three years of war, according to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat.

Russia used 69 missiles of different types and 298 drones in strikes, including Shahed drones designed by Irania, Colonel Ihnat told the Associated Press.

US President Donald Trump gave a severe reprimand by Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in the middle of the Russia and Ukraine war. (AP: Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Ukrainian officials in the attacked areas said that at least 12 people had been killed and that dozens of others had been injured.

The attack led Trump to condemn Mr. Putin in an article on his social platform of truth on Sunday, saying that his actions “will lead to the fall of Russia”.

“I always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something happened to him,” Trump said in his post.

“He has gone absolutely crazy!” He kills many people unnecessarily, and I'm not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are slaughtered in cities in Ukraine, for no reason.

“I always said he wanted everything Ukraine, not just a song, and maybe it turns out to be well.”

Russian strikes on Ukraine kill at least 12

The attack, which took place for a second consecutive night in the middle of an exchange of prisoners in progress, was the largest of the war to date in terms of raw number of strikes, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

The comments of the online president occurred about two hours after delivering another reprimand of Mr. Putin while speaking with journalists before boarding the Air Force One at Morristown Airport in New Jersey.

“I'm not satisfied with what Putin does. He kills a lot of people. And I don't know what happened to Putin,” he said.

“We are talking, and he pulls rockets in kyiv and other cities. I don't like everything.”

Trump tried to bring Russia and Ukraine to accept a cease-fire and spoke for more than two hours with Mr. Putin last week.

The American president also raised the possibility of imposing more sanctions on Russia in response to current attacks.

Loading…

When asked by Morristown journalists, how he plans to respond to the latest strikes in Russia, visibly frustrated American president retaliated to what he called “false news”.

“We will see what we are going to do,” he said.

On Sunday, in his article, Trump also submitted severe criticism from the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“President Zelenskyy does not favor his country by speaking as he does,” said the president in the post.

“Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it's better to stop.”

Mr. Trump's comments on Mr. Zelenskyy seemed to be in response to a statement published by the Ukrainian President on the Telegram platform following Russia strikes on kyiv, in which he declared that “the silence of America, the silence of others in the world, only encourages Putin”.

Russia and Ukraine Exchange 390 Prisoners

Russia and Ukraine have released 390 prisoners and say that others will be exchanged in the coming days.

“Each of these Russian terrorist strikes is sufficient reason for new sanctions against Russia,” Zelenskyy said in the statement.

“Russia drags this war and kills every day. The world can take a weekend, but the war continues, regardless of weekends and weekdays.

“Without a very strong pressure on the Russian direction, this brutality cannot be stopped.

“Determination is what now has the determination of the United States, the determination of European countries, of all those in the world who want peace.”

Zelenskyy also announced later that Ukraine would support three new sanctions packages against people who finance Russian “terrorist activities”, Russian “propagandists” and “representatives of Russian mafia groups who considerably helped the formation of the Putin regime”.

He declared that Ukraine would endeavor to correspond to the sanctions of his country against Russia with those implemented by the European Union.

The exchange of words between the leaders came after three days of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine in which 1,000 soldiers and civilians have been brought back to the house the greatest transfer of prisoners of war since the start of the conflict.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-05-26/donald-trump-launches-putin-tirade-over-russia-kyiv-attacks/105336682 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos