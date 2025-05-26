Erdogan welcomes the Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, promises deeper bilateral links





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the presidential work office of the Istanbul Dolmabahce Palace, while the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation in several sectors. The Sunday's meeting focused on improving bilateral relations and the fight against key regional and global developments, according to the Trkiyes communications department. President Erdogan stressed the importance of working towards the two countries shared the objective of expanding the commercial volume to $ 5 billion. “We will continue to take measures to achieve our commercial objective and deepen collaboration in energy, transport and defense,” Erdogan told Sharif during talks, cited by management. / / Closer cooperation on the fight against terrorism and connectivity The Turkish president highlighted the value of increased cooperation in the efforts to combat terrorism, in particular information sharing, training and technological support. He noted that such a solidarity serves the interests of the two nations. Stressing regional connectivity, Erdogan stressed the importance of making the Istanbultehranislamabad railway line more efficient and operational, highlighting its potential to stimulate regional trade and integration. In the education sector, the Turkish chief called for concrete stages that could further enrich bilateral links and promote the exchange of long -term people. Shared position on Palestine, regional stability President Erdogan also expressed his appreciation for the principle of Pakistans on the question of Palestine. He informed Prime Minister Sharif on the continuous efforts of Trkiyes to ensure that urgent humanitarian aid reached Gaza, in the midst of a continuous conflict in the region. The high -level meeting brought together senior Turkish officials, notably the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Defense Yasar Guller, the Director of the National Intelligence Organization (MT) Brahim Kalin, head of communications Fahrettin Altun, chief advisor to foreign forces and the security of the Turkish Selcuk Bayrakta. The visit marks another chapter in longtime fraternal relationships between Trkiye and Pakistan, based on mutual trust, cultural affinity and strategic partnership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trt.global/afrika-english/article/2f1f1bb74fa6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos