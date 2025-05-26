Trump says Putin has gone absolutely crazy after the major Russian attack on Ukraine





CNN –

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin went absolutely crazy and that he was not satisfied with what Putin did after Moscow launched his greatest air attack on his three -year war against Ukraine overnight.

I always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin from Russia, but something happened to him. He has gone absolutely crazy! He kills many people unnecessarily, and I'm not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are slaughtered in cities in Ukraine, for no reason, Trump posted on Truth Social, a few hours after telling journalists, I am not satisfied with what Putin does. He kills a lot of people, and I don't know what the hell has happened to Putin.

The president, in his post, then turned his criticisms of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who said Sunday morning that the silence of the Americas encourages Putin to continue his assault.

Likewise, President Zelenskyy does no favor to his country by speaking as he does, wrote Trump. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it's better to stop.

At least 12 people were killed in attacks across Ukraine, including children, said officials, and dozens of additional people were injured. Russia has intensified its air bombing of Ukraine as international pressure goes up on Putin to accept a cease-fire proposal.

The world can go on vacation, but war continues, despite weekends and weekdays. This cannot be ignored. The silence of the Americas and the silence of others in the world only encourage Putin, said Zelensky on Sunday morning.

Trump also told journalists on Sunday evening that he absolutely was considering additional sanctions against Russia, which Zelensky had pressure. Trump previously said that he would not join any new sanction because he thought there was a chance of progress, but pointed out that it could change.

Trump said he was very surprised by the air assault, but just a week ago, Russia launched its greatest drone attack on Ukraine one day before Putin and Trump go on the phone. Were talking, and he pulled rockets in kyiv and other cities, Trump told journalists in New Jersey on the way back to Washington.

Trump, who often praised his good relationship with Putin, met on Monday with the Russian chief in order to negotiate a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

After the call with Putin and subsequent calls with Zelensky and other European allies, Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to a cease-fire and, more importantly, the end of the war.

Trump added that the conditions will be negotiated between the two parties, as it cannot be, because they know the details of a negotiation that no one else would know.

This story and this title have been updated with additional developments.

