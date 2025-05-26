Trump delays 50% EU prices until July 9





CNN –

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he agreed to delay a 50% rate on European Union imports until July 9, Trump's latest example declaring an imminent rate and throwing markets into confusion to resume threatened withdrawals later.

Trump said he and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen had a very nice call that led to the delay.

(Von der Leyen) said she wanted to go to serious negotiations, Trump told journalists at Morristown municipal airport in New Jersey. July 9 would be the day, it was the date on which she asked. Could we move it from June 1 to July 9? I agreed to do this.

She said we will meet quickly and see if we can work something, he added.

Not more recently than on Friday, Trump said that he did not seek an agreement with the EU and that their rate rate was set at 50% and would come into force on June 1. This rate would have occurred after imposing a reciprocal tariff of 20% on the EU in April which was also delayed, just like other reciprocal rates.

A few minutes after talking to journalists, Trump posted on Truth Social that discussions are starting quickly.

Earlier in the day, Von der Leyen posted on X that there was a good call with Trump.

The EU and the United States share the most consecutive and narrowest trade relations in the world, published Von Der Leyen. Europe is ready to advance talks quickly and decisively. To reach a good deal, we would need time until July 9.

After the news of the delay, the stock markets in Asia posted modest gains on Monday. The reference of Japan Nikkei 225 increased up to 0.8% at the start of negotiations, while South Korea Kospi gained 0.9%. The composite index of Chinas Shanghai increased by 0.3%. Taiwans Taix and Australias S&P / ASX 200 exchanged relatively flat, while the Hong Kongs Hang Seng index slipped by 0.3%.

Trump has taken a particular problem with non-monetary commercial obstacles, as he has called them several times, as well as countries or commercial blocks that execute trade deficits with the United States. They occur when the United States bought more from another trading partner than this country bought in the United States.

Last year, the United States led a 236 billion dollar trade deficit with the EU, according to data from the US Commerce Department.

Trump also said on Sunday that he tended to agree with recent comments from the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, not needing to return textile manufacturing to the United States.

Weren't trying to make sneakers and t-shirts that we want to make military equipment, Trump said. We want to do great things. We want to do the AI ​​thing with computers.

CNNS Elisabeth Buchwald contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/25/business/trump-eu-tariff-delay The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos