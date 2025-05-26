The Yuan Roll of Chinese President Xi Jinping on the key currency desk gets up. If the influence of the Yuan on the world trade market develops, it is feared to act as a variable in foreign exchange and monetary policy of Korea, which increases the uncertainty of politicians. According to the International Association for Interbank Communications (SWIFT) on the 26th, the Yuan represented 7% of the World Trade Regulations last year, ranking second before the euro (6%).

Although it is still well below 81% of the dollar, the Chinese government's desire to establish itself as an alternative currency for the dollar with the euro becomes clear at a time when the status of the dollar has weakened since US President Donald Trump took office.

China policies to extend its influence on the Yuan will be compressed in three categories: the expansion of the use of the Yuan International Regulation system (CIPS) of WeChat Pay, an electronic payment service in China, the expansion of the currency swap contracts. President XI visited Cambodia last month to discuss participation in the CIPs. CIPS is a Yuan regulation system launched in 2015 in order to globalize the Yuan compared to the dollar international regulation system led by the United States. China focuses on the expansion of CIPS participants in the countries of Southeast Asia.

WeChat’s Chinese salary has recently been part of the largest Kazakhstan bank, Halik Bank. Chinese tourists can pay with QR codes via WeChat Pay through Kazakhstan. WeChat Pay seeks to extend partnerships with financial institutions from Central Asia. The territorial expansion of the Yuan is relatively weakens the influence of the on. “China is trying to become at least one key currency in Asia through the digital currency of the Central Bank (CBDC),” said Oh Jung-Geun, Korean Chief of Free Market Studies. “Expanding the yuan could lead to a reduction in the scope of the use of won.”

In addition to the dollar, interior exchange rate policies are limited by the addition of Yuan variables. However, Min Kyung-Won, Woori Bank economist, said: “Although the proportion of payments in Yuan increases quickly, it is still well below the dollar, so we have a long way to go to change the paradigm of the exchange market.”

[Beijing correspondent Song Kwang-seop / Seoul reporter Moon Ji-woong / Park Na-eun]