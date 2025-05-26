Politics
The Yuan Roll of Chinese President Xi Jinping on the key currency desk gets up. If the yu ..
The Yuan Roll of Chinese President Xi Jinping on the key currency desk gets up. If the influence of the Yuan on the world trade market develops, it is feared to act as a variable in foreign exchange and monetary policy of Korea, which increases the uncertainty of politicians. According to the International Association for Interbank Communications (SWIFT) on the 26th, the Yuan represented 7% of the World Trade Regulations last year, ranking second before the euro (6%).
Although it is still well below 81% of the dollar, the Chinese government's desire to establish itself as an alternative currency for the dollar with the euro becomes clear at a time when the status of the dollar has weakened since US President Donald Trump took office.
China policies to extend its influence on the Yuan will be compressed in three categories: the expansion of the use of the Yuan International Regulation system (CIPS) of WeChat Pay, an electronic payment service in China, the expansion of the currency swap contracts. President XI visited Cambodia last month to discuss participation in the CIPs. CIPS is a Yuan regulation system launched in 2015 in order to globalize the Yuan compared to the dollar international regulation system led by the United States. China focuses on the expansion of CIPS participants in the countries of Southeast Asia.
WeChat’s Chinese salary has recently been part of the largest Kazakhstan bank, Halik Bank. Chinese tourists can pay with QR codes via WeChat Pay through Kazakhstan. WeChat Pay seeks to extend partnerships with financial institutions from Central Asia. The territorial expansion of the Yuan is relatively weakens the influence of the on. “China is trying to become at least one key currency in Asia through the digital currency of the Central Bank (CBDC),” said Oh Jung-Geun, Korean Chief of Free Market Studies. “Expanding the yuan could lead to a reduction in the scope of the use of won.”
In addition to the dollar, interior exchange rate policies are limited by the addition of Yuan variables. However, Min Kyung-Won, Woori Bank economist, said: “Although the proportion of payments in Yuan increases quickly, it is still well below the dollar, so we have a long way to go to change the paradigm of the exchange market.”
[Beijing correspondent Song Kwang-seop / Seoul reporter Moon Ji-woong / Park Na-eun]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mk.co.kr/en/economy/11326996
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ukraine War dergest: Everyone is emotional called Kremlin, after Trump called “absolutely crazy” Putin
- Great Joy at Boris Johnson: 60 years old expremir beer devt, a hard with the Carrie wife
- Police are invited to occupy a special file in the Jokowi diploma case
- The president of the PTI expects the release of Imran Khan before Eid
- US wins the 1st world hockey title since 1933 with a victory over Switzerland
- Reuters: Trump shows the image of the Congo, not South Africa
- Trump calls Putin 'Absolute Crazy' after a drone attack record against Ukraine
- The United States honors Gaudreau after winning the gold medal in the world championship
- Mens Tennis: TCU finishes second in the NCAA National Championship
- RSV Prevention Measures Save Medicaid Millions
- Imran Khan is likely to be released before Eid, says Barrister Gohar – Pakistan
- In the UK, GPS is desperate and labor will not hire them.