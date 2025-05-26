PM Modi to inaugurate the DAHOD locomotive manufacturing workshop today





Before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dahod, the excitement is based on the inauguration of the newly completed DAHOD locomotive workshop, an important infrastructure for Indian railways. Speaking before the arrival of the Prime Minister, Vineet Abhishek, head of public relations (CPRO) of Western Railway, underlined the rapid progress made in the establishment. “You can currently see behind me the first locomotive that was made in this workshop. The foundation stone of Dahod Locomotive Manufacturing Workshop was laid a few years in 2022 to be precise, and within 3 years, because we can see this production center is completely ready to be inaugurated short,” said CPRO.

According to Abhishek, the workshop was designed with a production capacity of 120 locomotives per year, with potential scalability at 150 units per year according to future demand. “Regarding the capacity of this workshop, we plan to produce around 120 locomotives per year, but if there is a need, we can also increase this production capacity to almost 150 … The PM will arrive here on Monday and it will dedicate this locomotive workshop which was finished with this record event.” He added further. Live events

The PM Modi will be visiting two days in Gujarat on May 26 and 27, where it will unveil a series of development projects in Dahod, Bhuj and Gandhinagar, including major initiatives by railways and various departments of the State government assessed at more than 24,000 rupees. RS 21 405 Core. PM Modi will also devote the first 9000 HP locomotive engine, developed as part of the initiative `Make in India '', to the Nation, said an official statement. Sabarmati-Botad rail line and the gauge conversion of the Kalol-Kadi-Katosan railway line, carrying the total value of the railway work to Rs 23 692 crores. The Dahod rail production unit will provide a job to 10,000 people and stimulate the local economy. The locomotive engine made here will have the capacity to transport 4,600 tonnes of cargo, with a target to produce around 1,200 engines in the next 10 years.

