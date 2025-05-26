Trump says Putin is “crazy” after the DW strikes 05/26/2025





Russia has launched 355 drones to Ukraine in what kyiv says he is the biggest attack of this type since the start of the large -scale invasion in 2022, with air alerts in the capital of six hours and the damage reported in several regions.

Ukraine Air Force said that Moscow had deployed 355 Shahed type drones, including lures, as well as nine cruise missiles.

Ukrainian officials say it was the biggest drone attack since February 2022, when Russia launched its large -scale offensive against Ukraine.

The night strike came after what the officials described as a weekend of “terror”.

Although no death was reported in the drone dam, the Ukrainian authorities said that a man was killed in Russian bombings in the northeast region of Sumy, which was faced with months of almost by day attacks.

In the western city of Khmelnytsky, 18 residential buildings were damaged and a 14 -year -old boy was injured in the southern Odesa region.

The climbing followed Russian strikes on Sunday that killed 13 people.

He also came when US President Donald Trump made rare criticism from Vladimir Putin, saying that the Russian chief had become “absolutely crazy” while Moscow bombed Ukraine during a great exchange of prisoners.

Russia continued to beat Ukraine for the third consecutive night using large swarms of combat drones, Ukrainian authorities reported on Monday.

The Ukrainian Air Force has warned against the new attacks of cruise missiles by Russia on Telegram.

Air defense systems have been deployed in many places, with numerous explosions reported, the authorities said.

There was no immediate report of victims or damage.

According to the Air Force, Russian drones attacked the Port city of Odesa from the Black Sea.

05/26/2025 but 26, 2025trump by considering additional sanctions in Moscow

Donald Trump told the media that he “was not satisfied with what Putin was doing” and replied “absolutely” when he was asked if he considered new sanctions against Russia.

His comments come after the Russian launched the largest air strike targeting Ukraine since its large -scale invasion in 2022.

“I have known him for a long time, I always have him with him, but he sends rockets in cities and kills people and I don't like that at all,” he said.

“We are talking about and he pulls rockets in kyiv and other cities. I don't like that at all. And I am surprised. I am very surprised.”

Trump reprimands Putin for continuous air assaults against Ukraine

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

05/26/2025 On 26 26, 2025, the attempt to conquer Ukraine would lead to the “fall” of Russia

President Donald Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin “mad” after Moscow targeted Ukraine with a fatal series of attacks that killed at least 13 people in the midst of a huge exchange of prisoners.

“I always said that he wanted everything Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe it turns out to be well, but if it does it, it will lead to the fall of Russia!” Trump said in an article on his Truth social platform.

“I have always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something happened to him. He has gone absolutely crazy!” He added.

The remarks from Trump against Putin report growing frustration with Moscow.

He said Putin “unnecessarily kills many people” in dismissing missiles and drones in Ukrainian cities “for no reason.”

Russia continued its air attack on Ukraine, killing at least 12 people while the greatest exchange of prisoners took place on Sunday between the two countries.

The army of Ukraine said on Sunday that it had killed 45 Russian missiles and 266 attack drones overnight while Moscow targeted its neighbor for a second night.

The prisoners' scholarship was completed on Sunday under which Ukraine and Russia each released 303 prisoners.

He was the greatest exchange of prisoners since Russia launched his neighbor's large -scale invasion, according to a report by the Ria news agency in Russia quoting the country's Ministry of Defense.

