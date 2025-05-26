



The Pakistani army chief, Marshal General Asim Munir, widely considered as the de facto power holder in Islamabad, met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday, May 25. It was presented by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was to speak with Erdogan as part of his official commitments. The meeting comes only a few days after Turkey extended its support in Pakistan during increased military tensions with India, after India's operation, Sindoor, in response to Pahalgam's terrorist attack. The attack, led by terrorists based in Pakistan, cost the lives of 26 innocent civilians. The story continues below this announcement Sharif, accompanied by Munir, is on tour of four countries in so -called “friendly” countries to express its gratitude for their support during the recent conflict. It is very unusual that a head of state be accompanied by a military general during an official foreign visit. This underlines the powerful role of the Pakistani army to shape the country's foreign policy and influence internal governance. Experts often refer to the Rawalpindithe siege of the Pakistani armies, the deep state of Pakistan. Sharif is also accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, Minister of Information and Dissemination of Attaullah Tarar, the special assistant Tariq Fatemi and the chief of the army. After his judgment in Türkiye, the Prime Minister should visit Iran, Azerbaijan and Tadjikistan from May 25 to 30. It is a story in development.

