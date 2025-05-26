



In this screengengrab from a video published by X / @ bjp4gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting during the inauguration of the loco manufacturing shop and various development projects, in Dahod, May 26, 2025. Photo credit: X / @ bjp4gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 26, 2025) said that the only objective of the Pakistans was to hate India and think of means to harm it, while our nation has set objectives to suppress poverty and cause economic development. Addressing a rally in Dahod in Gujarat, the PM operation praised Sindoor and said that those who dared to wipe the sindoor of our sisters must know that their end is close. Twenty-six men were fired by terrorists in Pahalgam in cashmere on April 22, after which India launched the Sindoor operation in the early hours of May 7, causing massive damage to the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Kashmir occupied by Pakistan. Tearing Pakistan, said the Prime Minister, the country that was born after the partition of Hate of India. He only wants to harm Bharat. However, the objectives of the India are to remove poverty, to cause economic development and to become a developed nation. Our government policy is to develop in areas that have remained behind, he added. He also urged people to buy and use products made in India at festivals like Holi, Diwali and Ganesh Puja, adding that everything we need for our progress in countries must be done here in India. He spoke during a rally after launching development projects costing 24,000 crores, including a locomotive manufacturing plant here. He reported the Ahmedabad-Vande Vande Bharat service and the Valsad-Dahod Express train and told the rally that Vande Bharat trains at the cutting edge of technology were now operational on 70 routes across the country. PM holds the stem show in Vadodara Mr. Modi held a roadshow in Vadodara on Monday morning when he arrived in Gujarat for a two -day visit. The family members of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who were put under the spotlight to organize regular press points on Operation Sindoor, were also present among the enthusiastic crowd that met to greet the Prime Minister. Colonel Qureshi is from Vadodara, and his parents, his brother Mohammad Sanjay Qureshi and his sister Shmyna Sunsara, were at the Roadshow. Prime Minister Modi received a wide welcome when he arrived at Vadodara airport around 10 am, and he led a 1 km roadshow at the Airforce station on the outskirts of the city. People agitated the Habs and shouted slogans supporting the Indian army and the Prime Minister when his cavalcade passed on the roadshow road.

