Hamas offers an agreement for five hostages, Israel rejects – Defense News





Israel rejected a proposal designed by Hamas on Monday for a partial agreement that would see the release of five hostages.

“”[The proposal is] Very far from the plan on which we are ready to negotiate, “an Israeli official said in Jerusalem Post.

The proposal was formulated by Hamas and transmitted to the United States through direct communications. The United States then presented the proposal to Israel. In particular, the United States has not said whether he supported the proposal or not.

The proposal included the release of five living hostages in exchange for the following points: tidicidary withdrawing from its positions in Gaza two months ago, allowing humanitarian aid in all areas of Gaza, continuous talks for the release of living and dead hostages, which has been described as “a kind of American Hamas” recognition “.

The Trump administration has opened a communication chain with Hamas via the businessman and Palestinian-American author, Bishara Bahbah, who is president of the Arab Americans for peace, according to her X / Twitter profile.

Bahbah allowed the communications of this proposal, as well as the talks that formulated the liberation of Freed Still Edan Alexander.

In addition, US President Donald Trump said he wanted to end the war in Gaza “as quickly as possible,” he told journalists on Sunday before getting on the Air Force One on the New Jersey path in Washington.

Trump said, “We want to see if we can stop it. And we talked about Israel, we want to see if we can stop this whole situation as quickly as possible.” He added that he hoped there will be good news on this issue.

During his first press conference since December 2024, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the offensive in Gaza on Wednesday “an unprecedented operation in the history of wars” and publicly declared that there were 20 hostages still alive in Gaza.

“ We are ready for a temporary ceasefire to return the hostages ''

“We are back, so far, 197 hostages, of which 148 are alive. Twenty are alive; we will make them all,” he said.

“If there is an opportunity for a temporary ceasefire to return the hostages, we are prepared there,” he added.

