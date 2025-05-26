



Carrie Johnson shared the comforting inspiration behind the name of her newborn daughter, Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson, after the arrival of the little “shock”. The wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday the birth of their fourth child, a little girl, on Instagram, alongside a series of touching images. After sharing the announcement, Nightwear Brand, if only if the night clothes were among the first to respond to the Carrie's post, noting that it seemed to wear one of their clouds. Carrie shared good news on social networks Carrie, 37, then revealed a charming link with the name of her daughter. “@ifonlyifnightwear the night coquelicot, I think?!” She said. “It may have inspired the name because we expected a boy! X.” This delicious revelation suggests that the night shirt on the theme of the floral played an unexpected role in the choice of the name Poppy, especially since the couple had apparently anticipated a son. In the initial post, the adored mother spoke: “I can't believe how pretty and little you are. Feel incredibly lucky. We are all completely struck. I'm not sure I have slept a minute since you were born because you can't stop looking how charming you are.” © Instagram Carrie shared a photo of her breastfeeding experience with baby poppy Baby Poppy, affectionately nicknamed “Pop Tart”, joins the brothers and sisters Wilfred, Frank and Romy, and is the ninth child of Boris Johnson. The shared photographs included tender moments of Poppy with his older brothers and sisters with his parents in the hospital. Carrie also expressed her gratitude to the maternity team at the University College London hospital. “Thank you very much to the incredible maternity team of the UCLH and in particular to Asma and Patrick who maintained me so well during all my pregnancies,” she added. “I really can't thank you for the guys enough. © Samir Hussein / Wireimage The couple share four children together “Wilf, Romy and Frank are completely delighted, in particular Romy who desperate a little sister. Bring the matching dresses. A member of the final gang. “Back from the hospital now and it's time for cocktails and pizza with my little baby sleepy on my knees. Life is not improving.” Carrie and Boris Contement Adding to their happy family, Carrie and Boris are proud parents of Wilf, Five, Romy, three and 22 months Frank. Before her marriage to Carrie in 2021, Boris and his second wife, Marina Wheeler, who separated in 2018, welcomed four children together: Lara Lettice, 27, Milo Arthur, 25, Cassia Peaches, 23, and Theodore Apollo, 21. He also has another child, Stephanie Macintyre, 16, with the art consultant Helen Macintyre. Recommended videoYou can also loveWatch: Carrie Johnson's daughter, Romy, sports ultra-long red hair in incredible home images

