Trump publicly reprimands Putin after fatal strikes in Ukraine





President Donald Trump publicly reprimanded Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday evening, after Russia bombed Ukraine with one of the largest air attacks in the war so far.

Speaking with journalists at a New Jersey airport, Trump said: “I'm not satisfied with what Putin is doing. He kills a lot of people. I don't know what devil has happened to Putin, I have known him for a long time, I still haven't been.”

When asked what he planned to do, he said, “We will see what we are going to do.”

Trump reiterated his position via an article on Truth Social, in which he said that Putin “has gone absolutely crazy! He kills many people unnecessarily, and I'm not just talking about soldiers.”

“Ive always said that he wanted all of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe it turns out to be good, but if it does it, it will lead to Russia's fall,” said Trump about Putin, before calling the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. “Likewise, President Zelensky does not make favors to his country by speaking as he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it's better to stop.”

Trump's comments occurred a few hours after Zelensky shared an update on social networks early Sunday morning, in which he said that nearly 300 attack drones and nearly 70 missiles of various types had been launched by Russia across Ukraine during the night. At least 12 people were reported.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 95 Ukrainian drones. “From 8:00 p.m., time from May 24 to 12:00 a.m. May 25, the air defenses in service destroyed and intercepted 95 air -wing -wing air vehicles,” said the ministry.

Russia drags this war and continues to kill every day. The world can take a break on weekends, but war continues, whatever weekends and weekdays, Zelensky said on X.

The Ukrainian leader then called America for his silence, saying that the actions of Russia and those of his leader, President Vladimir Puinincanot were ignored.

The silence of America, the silence of others in the world only encourage Putin, he said. Without a really strong pressure on the Russian direction, this brutality cannot be stopped. The sanctions will certainly help. Determination is now the determination of the United States, European countries and all those in the world seeking peace.

Some time later, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, went to X and called for an immediate ceasefire.

“It is Kyiv. The blind murder of women and children at night is a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols designed to protect the innocent. These attacks are shameful. Stop murder. Ceop now,” he said.

The night strikes threw a shadow on the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine on Sunday. “303 Ukrainian defenders are at home. The third part of the 1000 per 1000 exchange agreement agreed in Türkiye has been completed,” said Zelensky.

Each country has agreed to release 1,000 prisoners of war. The greatest exchange of the war, so gross, the peace talks between Russia and the Ukrainian delegates in Türkiye on Friday, May 16. The respective leaders of the countries were notably absent from the talks, after Putin rejected the Russian delegation to Türkiye.

In the midst of world efforts to get a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukraine war, Trump spoke to Putin on the phone for two hours on Monday, May 19. The American president said that the tone and the spirit of the conversation were excellent and that it went very well. He then announced that conversations of ceasefire would begin immediately. As expected, Trump then called Zelensky and other European leaders.

After talking with Trump, Zelensky said on social networks that it was a decisive moment.

The world can now see if its leaders are really able to obtain a ceasefire and reach a real lasting peace, he said on X. “I reaffirmed to President Trump that Ukraine is ready for a complete and unconditional ceasefire … It is important not to dilute this proposal.”

American president Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, clashed in the oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 28, 2025. Saul Loebgetty Images

Meanwhile, Zelensky's comments calling “Silence of America” ​​marked the last development in the often tense relationship between American and Ukrainian leaders. On February 28, Zelensky and Trump embarked on a lively discussion in the oval office, which was filmed so that the world could see. The pair clashed during the discussion of efforts for a ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine.

The two have since advanced and have had productive talks, especially when they sat together before the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican on April 26, sharing their first opposite conversation from the White House debacle. After this conversation in Rome, Zelensky went to social networks and expressed his hope for future interviews and relationships.

Good meeting. We discussed a lot in head. Hoping for results on everything we have covered. Protecting the life of our people, said Zelensky. Very symbolic meeting which has the potential to become historic, if we obtain joint results.

