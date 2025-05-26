“After the score, Pakistan had only one objective to hate India”: PM Modi in Gujarat | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attracted a net contrast between India and the objectives of Pakistan, noting that the “only objective” of the latter, because the partition was “enmity with Bharat”, in the meantime, the first was focused on “the elimination of poverty and the construction of a developed nation”. He took a strong position against terrorism when he noted the success of the operation that Sindoor launched by the Indian armed forces after the attack on Pahalgam.“After the score, the newly formed country had only one objective to hate India and to try to stop our progress. But we have only one objective to continue to move forward, to eliminate poverty, and to build a Viksit Bharat, a really developed India is only possible when our armed forces are strong, and it is therefore of our economy.“If someone erases the vermilion of our sisters, then his will be erased. So the Sindoor operation is not only a military action. It is an expression of the culture and feelings of the American Indians,” he said.“This area reflects our penance and our sacrifice to protect the mother of India and humanity. Just think, can India remain silent after the terrorists do in Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire? Can Modi Modi remain silent? The terrorists had disputed 140 crores.Recounting the heartbreaking incident to Pahalgam who led to the death of 26 people, Prime Minister Modi said: “Fathers were slaughtered before their children (in Pahalgam). Blood bubbles when we look at these photos. The terrorists challenged 140 Indian crores, then Modi did this for what you gave him responsibility to be a Prime Minister … I gave my hand to the security forces. Our bravehearts have done what the world had not seen for many decades. .. we searched nine terrorist bases. Confirmed their location. 6 Tariekh Raat Ko, 22 minutes Mein Humne Unko Mitti Mein Mila Diya. “”Reminating how far he had come, Prime Minister Modi said: “Today is May 26, on the same day in 2014, I took an oath as PM for the first time. The inhabitants of Gujarat first gave me blessings, then people from other regions also gave me blessings. I did my tasks. We have made unimaginable, unprecedented decisions. The country has freed itself, it progresses in all sectors. “”Speaking of the development trajectory of India, he said: “In recent years, the nation has made unimaginable and unprecedented decisions … The country has broken old decades chains … 140 Indians are working to make our nation a Bharat Viksit. India is moving forward in the world of manufacturing. “”Prime Minister Modi threw the foundation stone for a series of development projects worth approximately Rs 24,000 crosses in Dahod. Among the main initiatives, he devoted an advanced locomotive manufacturing plant to the nation and reported an electric locomotive. The installation should produce electric locomotives of 9000 hp for domestic and export use. In addition, the Prime Minister also reported two main train services The Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad, and a new express train connecting Valsad and Dahod as part of a wider thrust to strengthen the State rail infrastructure. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi received a wide welcome upon arrival in Vadodara. He held an airport roadshow at the Air Force station, where large crowds gathered to greet him and celebrate the success of Operation Indias Sindoor against Pakistan. Among the people present were the family members of the Indian army officer, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The visit is part of his two -day visit to Gujarat.

