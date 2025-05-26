Shehbaz, Erdogan promises to raise “strategic” links





Listen to the article Islamabad: Pakistan and Turkiye reiterated their determination to “raise the bilateral strategic partnership at higher heights” during “a warm and most cordial meeting” between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday. Shehbaz, accompanied by the chief of staff of the army, Marshal Syed Asim Munnir and the main ministers of the cabinet, began his official two-day visit to Turkiye, as part of his regional visit to four countries, said the Prime Minister's office (press wing) in a statement. During the meeting with President Erdogan, Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his gratitude to the government and the people of Turkiye for their unshakable support to Pakistan during the recent conflict with India, according to the press release. Stressing the strength of the fraternal link between the two nations, Shehbaz praised the position of principle of Turkiye and the effusion of good will of the Turkish people for Pakistan. He described it as “a source of great comfort and strength” for Pakistan, added the press release. He underlined the courage and the spirit of sacrifice of the Pakistani armed forces and the resolved patriotism of the Pakistani people who was demonstrated in an unprecedented manner and greatly contributed to the overwhelming victory of Pakistan in Marka-E-Haq and to the Bunyanum Marsoos operation. The two leaders carried out a complete examination of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their support in principle for the main concerns, including the cashmere dispute. They have undertaken to continue working in close collaboration for regional peace and the shared prosperity of their peoples. “The two leaders reiterated their determination to raise the [bilateral] Strategic partnership with higher heights, “said the press release, adding that the two parties” renewed the commitment to further deepen multifaceted cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye “. Stressing the need to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, in particular thanks to joint ventures and improved investments, Shehbaz stressed the key sectors, in particular energy, information technology, defense production, infrastructure and agriculture as areas of mutual interest and potential. The press release said Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Erdogan also followed the implementation of key decisions taken during the seventh session of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) held in Islamabad on February 13, 2025. In addition to the bilateral problems, the two leaders also discussed pressing regional and international developments. They expressed profound concern in the face of the serious humanitarian situation in Gaza and called for an immediate cease-fire and unhindered humanitarian access to the affected Palestinian population. Vice-Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister of Information, Atullah Tarar, special assistant to Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi and Pakistan ambassador, Dr. Yusuf Junaid, was also part of the Pakistani delegation. President Erdogan also organized a dinner for Prime Minister Shehbaz and his delegation. “Commitment [between the leaders of the two countries] Reaffirmed the deep, historical and fraternal links between Pakistan and Turkiye, anchored in shared values, mutual respect and a common vision of progress and prosperity, “said the Prime Minister's office.

