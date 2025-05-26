PM Modi launches several development projects worth around 24,000 believes in Dahod





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Sindoor operation is not only military action, but an expression of Indian values ​​and emotions. Today, 1.4 billion Indians are united and work tirelessly to make the country a Bharat Viksit. Addressing a rally in Dahod, Gujarat, he said that current time requires that everything you need to progress should be made in India. The Prime Minister said that today, modern vehicles take place in the country, and a great reason is the new technology and the young people that our country has developed. The Prime Minister said time requires that everything you need to make India a developed nation is built in the country, and India is moving forward in the world of manufacturing. He said that these are products for internal needs or export of products made in India to various countries of the world, this growth is continuous. The Prime Minister said that it is England, Saudi Arabia, France or many other countries, the running trains are made in India. In Mexico, Spain, Germany, Italy and other countries, large equipment and rail components are manufactured in India and exported. Our various industries, MPME and small -scale industries do incredible work by producing many high quality pieces that now reach the global markets. Mr. Modi also noted that today May 26, and on the same date in 2014, he was sworn in as Prime Minister for the first time. He said, first, the inhabitants of Gujarat blessed me, then crores of Indians blessed me. The Prime Minister threw the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around 24,000 believes. Apart from this, Mr. Modi also inaugurated various development projects of the Government of Gujarat linked to rails and other sectors. These include Vande Bharat Express between the Veraval and Ahmedabad and Express train between the Valsad and Dahod stations. Earlier, the Prime Minister held a roadshow in Vadodara before the inauguration and installation of foundation stones for various development projects in Gujarat. A large number of people crowded on both sides of the road to have an overview of Mr. Modi. They also doubled flower petals on him during the roadshow. Later, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the manufacturing plant for the Indian railway locomotive in Dahod. This factory will produce 9000 hp electric locomotives for domestic purposes and exports. Mr. Modi also reported the first electric locomotive made at the factory. Locomotives will help increase the freight loading capacity of Indian railways. These locomotives will be equipped with regenerative braking systems and are designed to reduce energy consumption, which contributes to environmental sustainability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsonair.gov.in/pm-modi-to-launch-multiple-development-projects-worth-around-24000-crore-rupees-in-dahod/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos