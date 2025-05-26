In the first meeting after the Op Sindoor of India, Shehbaz Sharif thanks Erdogan for supporting Pakistan





Last update: May 26, 2025, 07:14 Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish President Erdogan and thanked him for “resolved support” during Indian operation Sindoor. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Visit Turkey (Reuters Image) Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday and thanked him for his resolute support “against the recent military confrontation with India. By putting aside the Indias Dost operation of its memory, Turkey supported Islamabad against New Delhi in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the Sindoor operation. I had the honor to meet my dear brother, the President Personal Tayipp Erdogan in Istanbul this evening. Thanks for her support resolved in Pakistan during the recent Pakistani confrontation in India, “wrote Sharif on X. We have also examined the progress in the process of our bilateral multiple facets, in particular in trade and investments, and we have reaffirmed our determination to continue working in close collaboration to further strengthen these inexpressible obligations of fraternity and cooperation. Long live the Pakistani-Turkish friendship, “he added. The two leaders had met for the last time on April 22, the day when the Pahalgam barbaric attack took place, killing 26 civilians. Sharif is on a six -day tour of four nations, weeks after India inflicted heavy damage to the Pakistani terrorist and military infrastructure during a four -day dead end from May 7 to 10 under the Sindoor operation. After Turkey, he will visit Azerbaijan, Iran and Tadjikistan. In response to the post of Pakistani leaders, Erdogan transmitted his sincere love to the citizens of the country and declared that thanks to this meeting, they have further strengthened the unbreakable ties “. We have discussed many critical problems with them, in particular the economy, trade and security. We have confirmed and strengthened our desire to strengthen the deeply rooted historical, human and political relations between Turkey and Pakistan in all areas. As my dear brother Shehbaz said, we have further strengthened the unbreakable ties, cooperation, solidarity and the brotherhood between our countries and the peoples. I transmit my most sincere love to my Pakistani brothers through Mr. Sharif, “he wrote. Turkey had condemned Operation Indias Sindoor, which was carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22. Ankara had propagated a false story of the Pakistans according to which India hit civilian targets in Pakistan and not in terrorist camps. The country had also helped Pakistan with drones, which were then used to target Indian cities and military facilities in India. The turkeys support Pakistan for a crucial moment like this, years after India helped Ankara in operation Dost during his devastating earthquake in 2023, triggered a strong reaction in India, where citizens called to boycott Turkey and its products. Posted for the first time: News world In the first meeting after the Op Sindoor of India, Shehbaz Sharif thanks Erdogan for supporting Pakistan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/world/pakistan-pm-shehbaz-sharif-meets-turkeys-erdogan-thanks-for-support-op-sindoor-india-pak-9352337.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos