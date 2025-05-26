During the Key NDA meeting, PM Modi warns the leaders of the BJP on remarks on the Sindoor operation: report





Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have warned the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party against controversial remarks on Operation Sindoor.

While presiding over the meeting of ministers in chief and deputy ministers of the authorities for the National Alliance of Delhi on May 25, Prime Minister Modi advised leaders to avoid speaking on each question and thus making unnecessary declarations, a report in NDTV said citing sources.

India launched Operation Sindoor Precision Strikes in nine terrorist camps in Pakistan on May 7, two weeks after April 22, the striker killed 26 people, mainly tourists from the South Kashmir.

Since then, some BJP leaders have made controversial statements, leaving the Safran party in a delicate situation.

The Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Shah, for example, sparked an outcry with his comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi – The face of the armed forces during press information on Operation Sindoor. The case even reached the Supreme Court even when Shah apologized.

Note from the deputy minister against Colonel Qureshi Shah had described the colonel Qureshi as a terrorist sister at a public event and said that a woman in the same community as those living in Pakistan had been sent to strip the naked country.

A special investigation team (SIT) began its probe on the controversial remarks of Vijay Shah, said one of its members on Saturday May 24.

Shah, the Minister of Tribal Affairs, would have made reprehensible comments intended for Colonel Sofiya Qureshi On May 12, while delivering a speech in the village.

Then, Ram Chander Jangra, the deputy of Rajya Sabha of the BJP criticized the women who lost their husbands during the terrorist attack of Pahalgam. They became victims because they lacked heroic qualities, enthusiasm and zeal, said the deputy.

The Congress, May 25, strongly condemned Jangras and demanded his expulsion from the party.

The president of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge accused BJP leaders of having tried to outdo each other by lacking respect for the victims of the attack by Pahalgam and by undermining the sacrifices of the armed forces, reported PTI.

