Donald Trump calls Vladimir Putin Crazy after a record air attack against Ukraine

Donald Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin Crazy in a rare Moscow reprimand after a wave of air attacks against Ukraine.

The American president said on Sunday evening that he was not satisfied with what Putin was doing after Russia struck dozens of Ukrainian cities, breaking the hopes that a record grant completed on Sunday could lead to a cessation of hostilities.

He kills many people. I don’t know what Devil has arrived in Putin, Trump told journalists. Were speaking and he shoots rockets in kyiv and other cities … I don't like that at all.

Later in a social post of truth, Trump repeated his criticism of the Russian chief and said that if Putin tried to conquer all of Ukraine, it would lead to the fall of Russia.

I always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin from Russia, but something happened to him. He has gone absolutely crazy! Trump wrote.

He kills many people unnecessarily, and I'm not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are slaughtered in cities in Ukraine, for no reason. Ive has always said that he wanted all of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe it turns out to be well, but if it does it, it will lead to the fall of Russia!

Trump also struck Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it's better to stop, he said.

On Sunday, at least 12 people were killed and dozens of more injured in Russia, which, according to the Ukrainian air forces, was the largest aerial assault in the war so far, Moscow launching 367 missiles and suicide drones. He came after another big attack on Saturday.

Zelenskyy said 30 cities and cities had been targeted in 12 regions. He urged Western allies to intensify their pressure on Moscow in response to the attack he described as additional proof that Putin was not interested in peace.

Putin must be forced to think not of the launch of missiles, but at the end of the war, Zelenskyy said. Each Russian air strike was sufficient for new sanctions against Russia.

Putin rejected American and European calls to an immediate ceasefire. Until now, the only agreement Moscow has experienced is the 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war exchanged during the weekend against 1,000 Russian prisoners of war.

The exchange agreed in Istanbul earlier this month when Ukraine and Russia had their first direct talks in three years, began on Friday and were led over three days. Zelenskyy said Ukraine had returned 303 Ukrainian soldiers on Sunday in the last transfer.

While the exchange was welcomed by kyiv and marked a rare moment of cooperation with Moscow, Ukrainian officials remain skeptical about its broader importance.

Russian officials have suggested in recent days that they could again invade the border regions of Sumy and Kharkiv in Ukraines to the northeast, while Putin said that his army worked to create a buffer zone in this region.

The Russian chief also maintained his maximalist position with regard to peace talks, who, according to Ukrainian officials, are a sign that he plans to continue to fight the greatest war on European soil in almost a century.

A document written by the Office of Ukrainian Presidents entitled Propitéd NEXT Sanctions Stays for the UE and seen by the Financial Times describes dozens of entities and areas in Russia, financial sectors and military industrial sectors that kyiv wants to see by its European partners.

Some Ukrainian officials and Western analysts have warned that Russia could prepare for a large -scale, timed, timed air campaign to coincide with a new potential offensive.

An increase in Russian missiles and drone attacks during the weekend could be the opening phase of this wider strategy, they said.

Russia now produces missiles and drones faster than it uses, storing the reserves and increases pressure on the stretched ukrains of the defenses.

This increase in Russian production means that Ukraine will need additional Western support to maintain its defenses at a time when continuous American support is uncertain and European supplies unable to fully replace American weapons, in particular air defenses.

