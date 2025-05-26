We demanded justice after the death of George Floyds. Donald Trump has worsened things, but we are fighting | Al Sharpton





Yesterday, I led a private commemorative service to George Floyds Graveside, as well as his family, in Houston, Texas. Once it was finished, we visited the housing project where Floyd and his brothers and sisters grew up.

Half-decade after Floyd was removed from them, they were passionate, like us, to make sure that his life and her inheritance will not be forgotten and to remind the world why the fight for the police is continuing.

He died in front of the whole world. Everyone saw the telephone images of the incident where a white officer in Minneapolis knelt on Floyds NECK for more than nine minutes because he said on several occasions that I could not breathe and I shouted for his mother. His desperate pleads to obtain help were ignored by those who swore to serve and protect the public; But they were heard in all corners of the globe.

The movement for police reform obtained renewed fire, and people from all walks of life demanded a systemic change and the protection of black life. Five years later, when the officer found guilty of Floyds murder is behind bars, the current climate in the United States and the regressive actions of people in power made us go back and prevented the responsibility of the substantial police.

A few days a few days before this dark fifth anniversary, the Donald Trumps' Ministry of Justice announced that it would back up cases to force the police reforms, notably in Louisville, Kentucky, and in Minneapolis, the city where Floyd was killed. This scandalous decision is not a surprise; This is only the last road roadblock for the struggle for the reform and justice of the police. It is an insult for mothers, fathers, children and relatives of all those who are killed in the hands of the police. Consent decrees and small incremental changes that were made after tireless advocacy, organization, demonstrations and political courage have been dismantled by a department which should protect the civil rights of individuals, and not eliminate them.

This decision is not only a policy reversal. It is a moral retirement that sends a scary message that responsibility is optional with regard to black and brown victims. Trump shamelessly arms the Ministry of Justice against marginalized communities. The decision to reject these prosecution with prejudice is strengthening a dangerous precedent precedent that the police are above the meticulous examination. Timing is not a coincidence; It is an insult to the Floyds family and those close to victims such as Sandra Bland, draws Nichols, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and countless others whose names we may not even know.

Bridgett Floyd, sister of George Floyd, speaks outside Lincoln Memorial during the march of engagement at Washington DC, August 28, 2020. Photography: Chris Tuite / Imagespace / Rex / Shutterstock

I remember delivered the praise for Floyd (one in Minneapolis and one in his native Houston) as it was yesterday. There was so much frustration, anger, disgust and exhaustion across the United States and, in turn, in many countries around the world. In fact, his death sparked world protests against racial injustice, especially in the hands of the police. Many young people mobilized and went down to the streets for the first time, and more than 200,000 people joined us in the capital of the Nations for a Washington march in August 2020 to draw attention to the current police injustice. Despite a pandemic, hundreds of thousands of all breeds, ages and socioeconomic horizons protested alongside my organization, National Action Network (Nan), when we led this walk in the streets of Washington.

Many has changed. In the wake of the murder of Floyds and in the midst of calls to respect the life of blacks, many companies have committed to continuing to diversify and invest in our communities. Now we look at many of these same companies turn their backs on their own diversity, in equity and inclusion, capitulating towards a right -wing government. The condemnation in 2021 of Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed Floyd, represented one of the first major cases in which a person in the application of the laws was held responsible for his actions. But now, certain conservative groups and individuals are pushing Chauvin to receive a forgiveness from the president. Such an action would be the height of throwing salt in an already deeply deep injury. It should not be entertained for a moment.

Some (in particular those in power at the moment) would like to distort reality and act as if the brutality and the fault of the police were not current problems. Nothing could be further from the truth. According to the mapping of police violence, the United States police have killed 456 people so far this year (May 23). In fact, there was only one day when the police did not kill a person in 2025. And as he highlights, blacks are 2.8 times more likely to be killed by the police than their white counterparts. This is why we always walk, which is why we always put pressure on elected officials and societies.

For several months, Nan and I have been running purchases to support companies such as Costco which remain firm in their commitments. I had meetings with the Pepsicos chair and the CEO of Pepsico North America, as well as the CEO of Targets. Recently, I joined other leaders of national civil rights organizations for a meeting with the best leaders of Google. And on August 28, Nan will run a walk to Wall Street to defend Dei, will remind companies their own promises following the death of Floyds and will repeat that we will spend our dollars only where we are respected.

When I stood in front of people in mourning five years ago at Floyds Funeral, I said that its story had been the story of blacks, because the reason why we could never be what we wanted and dreamed of being because society has kept its knee on our neck. Well, just as we have proclaimed noisily worldwide, we repeat, remembering George Floyd, remembering all the victims: making you knee of the neck. Do it now.

