



In a few weeks, the flooding flow of swirling around the White House overwhelmed the pomber against corruption in American law and culture. There have always been rich donors, of course. But ten years ago, no one on earth had more than a hundred billion dollars. Now, according to Forbes, at least fifteen people have exceeded this brand. Since Trump took up his duties, the net value of the muscles has gone from about ten billion dollars to more than four hundred billion.

The ultra-rich captured more wealth of the Americas than even the 19th century magnate of the golden age. Researchers who study inequalities as soon as the Neolithic period find it difficult to find previous. Tim Kerig, an archaeologist who heads the Alzey museum in Germany, told me that the people who built the Egyptian pyramids were probably in a less uneven society. He suggested that today's richer people simply accumulate too much wealth for the system to contain. Economic and technical evolution is much faster than social, mental and ideological evolution, he said. We did not have time to adapt to all these billionaires.

Two decades ago, Jeffrey Winters, professor of political science at the Northwestern University, began teaching a course called Oligarchs and Elites. His students at the time considered this exotic terrain. One protested, Russia has oligarchs. America has rich people. But over the years, winters have noticed a change in its students, accelerated by the decision of the Supreme Courts, in 2010, to remove the limits of political contributions. The challenge has really become convinced that the United States was still a democracy, Winters said. They argued that the oligarchs dominated everything that matters.

Many Americans today marry two apparently opposed feelings towards the very rich: resentment and aspiration. In a Harris survey in 2024, fifty-nine percent of respondents said that billionaires make society more unfair, and an almost identical number said they hoped to become billionaires themselves. There is a growing feeling that only those who belong to the club can prosper. New investment vehicles allow people to copy the portfolios of the members of the Congress, on the theory that legislators have an advantage that the rest of us did not do. Rapper Kendrick Lamar obtained his status as a liberal icon using the Half Bowl show at halftime to protest the injustice of American life. He also published an ode to more money, more power, more freedom, which focuses on the refrain that I deserve everything.

Winters, looking at history, believes that the United States has reached maximum oligarchic power, an era when the rules of the political process allow wealth to shape the results and the agenda. He added, it is so undeniably visible now that it is no longer possible to say that we have rich people and other countries have oligarchs.

The oligarchy, in the formulation of Aristotle, is when the property of property have the government in their hands. It is a model as old as civilization. In ancient Mesopotamia, those who master irrigation have raised more cultures and therefore more power. Later, the kingdom's room was livestock; In the old Englishman, the word feoh meant both livestock and wealth. (You can always hear a trace of this story in the feudal word.) The first oligarchs did not appreciate the Styles of Life Calche. As the anthropologist Timothy Earle writes, leaders of this type are rarely died in bed; They were killed in battles of rebellion and conquest or were murdered by their nearby affiliates.

In the Winterss book oligarchy, it offers a typology. Medieval Europe was struck by violent competitions between the belligerent oligarchies, in which each baron had its own castle, soldiers and territory. These provisions (practiced later in certain Bastions of the New Jersey Mafia) were costly and stressful, they therefore tended to evolve towards power oligarchies, in which the participants agreed to deposit their weapons and to govern collectively. It was generally a more profitable situation, until the members of the coalition could no longer resist fighting.

The emerging United States had its own share of oligarchs because the vote was reserved for white men who held property. But it was a civil oligarchy, in which the richest citizens supported the state, because it protected their interests and because they benefited more from the rule of law. If the rule of law collapses, however, a civil oligarchy can become a sultanist oligarchy, in which ultra-rich consent to be governed by one of their own chief oligarch, in the Winterss sentence.

Ferdinand Marcos, the president of the Philippines, from 1965 to 1986, was stolen until 1986. On an official salary of $ 13,500, he obtained his family at least four skyscrapers in Manhattan and a set of paintings from old masters. His wife, Imelda, was known for having amassed thousands of pairs of shoe habits so distinct that few people remember that she also tried to buy Tiffany & Co.

As Winters notes, oligarchs in this category govern fear and rewards. Marcos has mastered the business community in strategic deployment of permits and in difficulty. He made a special example of Eugenio Lopez, the richest man in the country and the owner of the Manila column, saying an empire estimated at four hundred million dollars. After a few years, there were few boundaries between the financial assets of the presidents and the nations. Marcos gave the sugar industry to one of his former brotherhood brothers and gave the banana sector to another friend. While Marcoss' friends have poorly managed their assets, the country has sinned into its worst recession since the Second World War.

The chief oligarchs do not like to retire, because civil life makes them vulnerable to the remuneration of those they have ejected from their club. But in 1986, after three years of public demonstrations, the Marcoses fled in exile, with a jewelry plan, silver and gold bars. Over time, their allies rewritten enough history so that, after the death of Ferdinand, Imelda was able to return home and were finally elected to the Congress. In 2022, after an incessant disinformation campaign that threw Marcos as a golden age, their son became president. Their perfidy is commemorative in the English language, however. Alfred McCoy, historian of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told me that Marcoss Corruption led to the creation of the term crying capitalism. It is a useful term to describe the Trump era.

While Trumps, a second term, he rarely missed a chance to remind the Americans the powers at his disposal, to reward and to punish. The new President of the FCC, Brendan Carr, who demonstrated his loyalty by wearing a golden reverse pin in the form of a Trumps Head, launched surveys on all major broadcasting companies with the exception of Fox. He rejected the supportive suggestions by saying that if you are a distribution and that you do not want to serve the public interest, you are free to put your license and you can go Podcast.

Shortly after, Trump pardoned a billionaire colleague, Trevor Milton, a manufacturer of electric cami, found guilty of investors' fraud. (In a promotional video, Milton had presented an excess speed prototype that was actually downhill.) Milton and his wife had donated $ 1.8 million to Trumps' campaign and hired a lawyer who was the brother of the Trumps attorney general, Pam Bondi. Pardon spared him of restitution payments estimated at six hundred and ninety million dollars. Trump said Milton had been targeted for his political opinions. Speaking of himself in the third person, said the president, he supported Trump, he loved Trump. I didn't know him, but he loved him.

Trompa Executive The government version of the government version has not waste time helping muscle companies. The Commerce Department is considering its Internet Starlink service for an expansion of forty-two billion dollars of rural broadband; The Ministry of Defense can enlist SpaceX to help build a missile defense project called Golden Dome. Musk, in turn, found moments when his business needs to align with Trump's political needs. As a major recipient of Pentagon contracts, Musk has given himself a particular interest in defending the appointment of Pete Hegseth, former host of Fox News, as defense secretary. After senator Joni Ernst, an Iowa republican, expressed doubts about Hegseth, a political group linked to Musk, broadcast digital advertisements against her. Ernst fell online.

But not everyone was ready to comply. On April 7, when a cold rain fell on Washington, a few hundred people gathered in a ballroom at the hotel near Dupont Circle, in a spirit of mixed resistance. The patriotic millionaires, a prosperous American company concerned with the rise in inequalities, met to discuss, as the banner of the conference said, how to beat the Broligarques. This being Washington, the decorations presented an eagle in flight, but, unlike the management of management clubs, it tightened photos of Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg, dressed in tuxedos.

