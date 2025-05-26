How Donald Trump wins young Americans





More than 100 days after President Donald Trump's second term, a surprising trend is emerging: the growing support of young adults.

Once considered as a demographic firmly aligned with the Democrats, young Americans show signs of drift and warmed more and more to Trump's message, according to polls.

Experts told Newsweek that it was less trained by the enthusiasm for Trump's agenda than by deep frustration towards the economy, political institutions and the country's management.

The change was obvious in several recent polls. For example, the JL Partners / Daily Mail survey, carried out between May 13 and 14 among 1,003 registered voters, showed that Trump's approval rating among 18 to 29 year olds jumped 6 points compared to the previous survey, when it was 44%.

An even greater increase was observed in the last Yougov / Economist survey, carried out between May 19 and 16 in 1,710 adults. In the survey, Trump's approval rating among generation Z voters jumped 7 points, going from 28% last week to 35% this week. Meanwhile, his disapproval rating fell from 11 points to 51%.

The latest sounding of the Insiderad Even / Trafalgar group, carried out between May 17 and 19 among 1,000 probable voters, has shown a lower increase of 2 points, with 52% of 18 to 39 year olds (which also includes millennials) approving Trump work.

This occurs after the Yougov / Economist survey of last week showed that Trump's approval rating among the millennials had made a brutal rebound. The Americans aged 30 to 44 approved Trump's work at work by 46% in May, against 38% in April, although the last survey showed that it had fallen to 42%.

Trump's rebound with young voters comes after weeks of funding linked to economic anxiety and the repercussions of his “Liberation Day” prices. The movement of politics rocked the markets, causing a strong sale before a possible recovery. But the public feeling did not rebound as quickly as the Dow. Surveys throughout April have shown slippery approval ratings – not only for Trump's overall performance, but also for its economy management.

However, polls now suggest that bleeding has stopped.

Melissa Deckman and Lucas Walsh, experts in generational voting trends, told Newsweek that it had less to do with the deepening of alignment with Trump's agenda among young voters than the reflection of their disillusionment with democratic leadership, the frustration of the economy and, therefore, the distrust of traditional policy.

“Compared to older Americans, generation Z is much less reliable towards political institutions, therefore their inability to allow themselves to rent and reimburse their college loans, in the midst of a difficult market, was the biggest factor that shapes their voting decision (in 2024),” said Deckman, CEO of the public religion Research Institute.

Between 2020 and 2024, the debts of rent and student loan in the United States experienced notable increases, which concerns the financial expenses of young Americans.

According to the American work statistics office, the cost of renting a primary residence increased by approximately 22.6% from 2020 to 2024. This means that a rental cost $ 1,000 in 2020 would have increased to around $ 1,226 by 2024.

However, other analyzes suggest even stronger increases. Zillow said that average apartments rents have increased by 29% and that rents for single -family homes have jumped 43% since April 2020.

During the same period, student loan debt also experienced significant growth. The total debt of the national student loan increased from around $ 1.69 billion in 2020 to around 1.78 dollars billion in 2024, marking an increase of 5.1%. These increases can be partly attributed to inflation, which culminated at 9.1% in 2022.

Trump has repeatedly sought to blame his predecessor for inflation. In the presidential debates of 2024, Trump accused the president of the time, Joe Biden, of “destroying the economy”, alleging that inflation has reached unprecedented levels under their direction.

Deckman suggested that this type of rhetoric felt the seed of distrust of the Democratic Party among young people in 2024. Surveys have shown that since Trump began his second mandate, Democrats have not resumed this confidence.

“It is quite clear that young voters have embittered during the last electoral cycle of the Democrats,” said Deckman.

The polls in Trump's victory showed that Democrats are more unpopular than ever. And this is also true among young people.

The 50th edition of the Harvard Youth election, which interviewed 2,096 Americans aged 18-29 in April via the Panel of Public Affairs in Ipsos, revealed that only 23% of young Americans (aged 18 to 29) approve the Democrats in Congress, a significantly decreased by 42% in the spring of 2017.

The survey also revealed that young voters are increasingly considering the Republicans as better on the economy. Many criticize the Democrats to be “elitist” (51%), too focused on “politically correct” (70%) and the priority “other people” on their concerns (54%), according to the ballot.

In addition, a Yale survey for young people, which questioned 4,100 voters registered between April 1 and 3, including an over -assembly of 2,024 voters aged 18 to 29, has shown that young voters are now massively republican. Voters aged 18 to 21 leaning Republican by 11.7 points when they asked them who they would support Congress elections in 2026, while voters aged 22 to 29 favored Democrats of 6.4 points.

Lucas Walsh, who is a professor at Monash University in Australia, said dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party among young people does not fully explain why they support Trump.

“We can assign part of this increase in dissatisfaction with the Democrats in the last elections, but most young voters are wary of the government,” said Monash. The Harvard young people survey revealed that only 19% of young voters trust the federal government.

He added that such mistrust of the government is at the heart of the reasons why young people are more and more republican.

“It is perhaps the image of Trump on the disturbance of Washington's Orthodoxies which appeals to this longer-term distrust of the federal government,” he said.

President Donald Trump points out by leaving the east room of the White House on May 21, 2025. President Donald Trump points out the east room of the White House on May 21, 2025. Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP

A study of the young men's research initiative (YMRI) has shown that social media played a big role in the erodation of confidence in politicians among male voters of the Z generation. Platforms like YouTube, Tiktok and Instagram serve as sources of new keys for young men, and the algorithmic amplification of negative content often erodes.

During his campaign, Trump took advantage of this, appearing on the Joe Rogan experience, the show Shawn Ryan, the Podcast by Theo Von and the Lex Fridman podcast. The four podcasts attract a largely young male audience. Deckman said it was Trump's “smart decision”.

“Gen Z rejects the media inherited at higher rates than older Americans and it was an intelligent strategy of the Trump campaign to make direct calls to young men in digital shows organized by Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Logan Paul and others who have a male and younger predominance public,” she said.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris refused to appear in experience Joe Rogan, a decision of the co-founder of Ymri, Jackson Katz, previously told Newsweek that he had found “disappointing”.

“I think it would have been a very powerful statement to young men,” he said.

Since Trump resumed his duties, he continued to sow the distrust of traditional institutions, including the press. In March 2025, he intensified his attacks by suggesting that the main media like CNN and MSNBC engaged in illegal activities, a complaint without justification. He also banned the Associated Press of the White House press pool after the news agency refused to refer to the Gulf of Mexico, as he is still known internationally by the new nickname of Trump, the Gulf of America.

Meanwhile, in April, the White House began to organize press information sessions for Maga Influencers, which they called “new media”. This included the Youtubers Jake and Logan Paul and the mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, who mainly have a male audience.

In June, Trump appeared on the Podcast of Logan Paul, ImpaulSif, where the two discussed a wide range of subjects, including extraterrestrials and artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Jake Paul contributed $ 10,000 to the Trump Save America joint fundraising collection committee.

Shauna Daly, co -founder of the Liberal YMRI, explained the importance of the call for young male voters.

“To win, he must change the electorate,” she told NPR. “And young men are historically less likely to vote, but if he can reveal them, if he can have them voted, it could change the electorate enough to give it a margin of victory.”

But Deckman doubts that Trump's popularity with young voters will last, especially in the midst of such a volatile economy.

“I suspect that once companies such as Walmart increase prices in reaction to prices, Trump's favorability will drop with many groups, including young Americans,” she said.

