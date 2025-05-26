Trump calls Putin 'Absolute Crazy' after a drone attack record against Ukraine





US President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin “has gone absolutely crazy!” Following a series of deadly attacks and warned that – if he tries to conquer all of Ukraine – this will lead to the “fall” of Russia.

Ukrainian officials said on May 26 that Russia had launched some 355 drones to Ukraine overnight – a record number in more than three years of war – as well as nine cruise missiles.

The attack, the third consecutive night, Russia had drawn a major salvo from Ukraine, struck several sites, including residential buildings and industrial facilities, officials said.

“I always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something happened to him,” said Trump in his harshest comments to date concerning the chief of the Kremlin. “He has gone absolutely crazy!”

“He kills many people unnecessarily, and I'm not just talking about soldiers,” Trump wrote on his social media platform on May 25. “Missiles and drones are slaughtered in cities in Ukraine, for no reason. It always said that it wanted all of this to lead to the fall of Russia!”

The social publication of truth occurred shortly after Trump assailed Putin in comments similar to journalists.

“I'm not satisfied with what Putin does. He kills a lot of people, and I don't know what happened to Putin,” he told New Jersey journalists when he was preparing to return to Washington.

Putin “sends rockets to cities and kills people, and I don't like that at all,” said Trump angry on the tarmac at Morristown airport.

“We are talking about and he pulls rockets in kyiv and other cities. I don't like that at all,” said Trump. “I am surprised. Very surprised.”

“Something happened to this guy – and I don't like it.”

Trump said he would “absolutely” “impose other sanctions against Russia to force progress in peace talks, although he was not precise.

The Kremlin responded to Trump's message by warning of “emotional overload” at a “very crucial moment”, adding that Putin “makes the necessary decisions to ensure the security of our country”.

Trump then turned his attention to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, criticizing him suddenly to “do not make favors to his country by speaking as he.

The flood of comments came after Zelenskyy, in a rare public reprimand of the most important ally, condemned what he called the silence of the Americas after the Russian attacks during the weekend killed at least 13 people and left dozens of other injured.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before getting on Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey on May 25.

Commenting on May 26, Zelenskyy said that “only a feeling of total impunity can allow Russia to make such strikes and continue to increase their scale”.

“There is no real military logic to that, but there is an important political meaning. By doing this, Putin shows how much he despises the world-the world which devotes more efforts to” dialogue “with him than on real pressure,” he added.

The European allies of Ukraine remained vocal in their conviction of the latest attacks in Russia and for the need to maintain kyiv's support.

“The attacks of last night show again that Russia has looked at more suffering and the annihilation of Ukraine,” wrote Kaja Kallas on social networks.

She called for “the strongest international pressure on Russia to arrest this war”.

The Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in a television debate that attacks were “another proof that Russia was not interested in peace”.

The remarks intervened after a day marked by death and destruction on Ukrainian civil sites mixed with scenes and jubilant scenes while hundreds of prisoners of war returned from captivity in Russia for the third day of a mass exchange in a so-called 1000 to 1,000 exchange agreement.

“It's good that I am at home. Everything will be fine. I have no words,” said Oleksandr, a return soldier, said in the Ukrainian service of RFE / RL.

He said he was captured in Avdiyivka, in eastern Ukraine on July 27, 2022.

“My wife and son [are waiting for me]. We will speak soon, “he added.

“I was waiting for this day. I still can't believe it,” said another soldier, who did not give his name, told RFE / RL.

“I did not know how long I would be there … We had no information. For three years, we did not know what happened in our country,” he added.

At the same time, the Russian media reported that 303 Russian soldiers released by Ukraine had landed in Moscow on May 25 and would undergo medical treatments and rehabilitation “.

Ukrainiennian civilian watch

Russian missiles and drones hit Ukrainian cities with deadly fire over the weekend.

Among the 13 reported deaths, there were three minors – aged 8, 12 and 17 years old – in the northwest region of Zhytomyr, far from the front lines.

But the capital, kyiv, seemed to be the goal of Russia's latest attacks, although several other cities have also undergone air assaults.

“It has never been like that before. There were dozens of explosions. Not 15, it was endless. You hear this roar in the sky and then Bang! And we are only waiting for what is happening then,” Oleh, a pensioner from Mykolayiv, told RFE / RL after the May 25 attacks.

“We assume that [a drone] was about to bomb a factory [nearby]But he was killed and hit the house falling. The explosion was crazy. We were in the kitchen at that time. We all run in the corridor and we sat there. It was really scary, “he added.

The details provided by both parties could not be checked independently.

RFE / RL is actually prohibited in Russia and unable to operate there. His teams in Ukraine regularly attend deadly attacks against civilian targets across the country.

Without a really strong pressure on the Russian direction, this brutality cannot be stopped. The sanctions will certainly help, said Zelenskyy.

Ukraine and European countries have called for a significant increase in the existing sanctions regime unless Moscow accepts a 30-day cease-fire offered by Washington.

But Trump turned out to be reluctant to do so, praising a recent telephone call he had with Putin, in which the Russian chief did not accept any break in the fighting.

With RFE / RL, AFP and Reuters Ukrainian service report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rferl.org/a/trump-putin-russia-ukraine-sanctions-drones/33423768.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos