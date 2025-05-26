Police are invited to occupy a special file in the Jokowi diploma case





Secretary General (Secretary General) TPUA Azzam Khan. Photo: Metrotvnews.com/Siti Yona Hukmana.

Jakarta: The Ulama and Activist Defenders (TPUA) team visited the Jakarta criminal investigation building on Monday afternoon. They came to ask the Directorate of the General Criminal Law (Dittipdium) of the criminal investigation police to occupy a special case in the alleged case of false diploma the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi). TPUA submitted the request for a special case title to the Dittipidum police criminal investigation, the National Police Supervision of Investigation Bureau, to the National Police Inspectorate (ITWASUM). The secretary general (secretary general) of TPUA Azzam Khan said that on the regulations of the chief of the national Indonesian police number 6 of 2019, article 31, there were two degrees, namely an ordinary title and a special diploma. “Now, because it has been ordered, we have submitted a letter from a special diploma concerning the investigation on the right,” Azzak told Bareksrim Polri, South Jakarta, Monday, May 26, 2025. Meanwhile, the member of TPUA, Rizal Fadillah, said that the request for a special case due to objections Jokowi's false diploma. The end of the case is considered legally defective because the degree of cases does not present the journalist and reported. He considers in the title of case for the proceedings of evidence, must listen to the journalist's opinion and reported to the opinion of the expert. However, the investigator of the Dittipidum Bareskrim Polri did not include it. “But this is not the case, the journalist is not invited, the report is not invited. He is therefore very internal,” he said. In fact, he said, the decision of the case diploma was very decisive that there was no criminal element to stop the investigation. Consequently, he stressed that by deciding on the very fundamental decision, it must involve the journalist or reported. “I think this is the first factor. We judge that it is legally defective,” he said. Previously, the criminal investigation police confirmed that Diploma S1 of the Faculty of Forestry, Gajah Mada University (UGM) Jokowi, was original after the title of the case on Wednesday May 21, 2025. We believed after having tested the Laboratory Diploma (Labfor) document of Jokowi with a comparison of three colleagues. Dirtipidum Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro declared that the original document of the forest diploma was numbered 1120 on behalf of Joko Widodo. With the Faculty of Forestry of NIM 1681KT, November 5, 1985. “What was tested in the laboratory with a comparison sample of three colleagues at the Conference at the Faculty of Forestry UGM,” said Djuhandani at a press conference at Criminal investigationSouth Jakarta, Thursday May 22, 2025. The tests are carried out on paper materials, paper safety, printing techniques, handwritten ink, stamp stamps in the dean signature and the researcher's rector. “Thus, evidence and comparison are identical or come from the same product,” concluded Djuhandani. By guaranteeing the original diploma of Jokowi, the investigation into the alleged false diploma displayed by the head of the TPUA team Egidjana was arrested. Because the national police did not find a criminal element.

