Ukraine War dergest: Everyone is emotional called Kremlin, after Trump called “absolutely crazy” Putin

Donald Trump has always said that he had a good relationship with Vladimir Putin – and he did it again in the first line of a social post, external on Sunday.

But this cordiality quickly sold. By the second sentence, Trump described Putin as having become “absolutely crazy!”

This is not the first time that the American president has scolded the Russian chief. Here is an overview of a few other opportunities:

March 13

After talks between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Saudi Arabia – during which the two parties agreed to put pressure for a 30 -day truce – Trump said that he hoped that Putin would do the right thing “and agree, or risk” a very disappointing moment for the world “.

March 30

Putin refused to engage with the proposal, questioning Zelensky's legitimacy as a leader. In response, Trump said he was very angry and annoyed by his Russian counterpart.

In a telephone interview with NBC, Trump also threatened secondary prices throughout Russia oil if a non-respection of a ceasefire was considered a Russian fault.

April 24

After a Russian missile strike on kyiv killed 12 people, Trump has delivered one of his strongest reprimands to date.

I am not satisfied with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary and a very bad timing. Vladimir, stop! 5,000 soldiers per week die. Allows you to make the peace agreement! He wrote on Truth Social.

April 26

A few days later, he posted again, saying that there was no reason for Putin to pull missiles in civil areas, cities and cities.

He added: “It makes me think that he may not want to stop war, he simply makes me press and must be treated differently, by` Bank '' or “Secondary sanctions? “Too many people die !!!

May 8

Trump has again threatened with “additional sanctions” if Russia does not accept a cease-fire.

May 25

Trump called Putin “absolutely crazy” and asked “what the hell happened to him” after a weekend of heavy air assaults against Ukraine.

