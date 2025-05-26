Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 26, launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, claiming that his only objective is to promote hatred towards India and orchestrate damage, while India remains firm in its pursuit of eradication of poverty and economic progress.

Addressing a large rally here, the Prime Minister praised the Sindoor operation, describing it as not only a military operation but a deep expression of the India ethics and feelings. The operation was launched during the intermediate night of May 6 and 7, the Indian Air Force targeting nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan, which included the seat of the prohibited outfits of Jaish-E-Mohammed and Lashkar-E-Taiba.

This operation was launched by India to avenge the shooting of 26 people, mainly tourists, in Pahalgam on April 22 by terrorists supported by Pakistan.

Find out more: The Modi PM inaugurates the locomotive manufacturing plant in the Dahod of Gujarat, the signals of Veraval-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express

“How can India and Modi sit down silent after such a terrorist attack? The Prime Minister questioned, arousing thunderous joy from the crowd.

Anyone who dares to erase the sindoor from the front of our sisters will surely be eliminated, he said, and added that the terrorists may not have imagined in their wildest dreams of how difficult it would be to fight against Modi. Sindoor is a sign of marriage and its wiping means widowhood.

The Prime Minister said that the decisive action was a direct achievement of the responsibility entrusted to him by the citizens of the nations when they made him Pradhan Sevak on May 26, 2014 and added that he had granted complete autonomy to the three wings of the armed forces, allowing them to perform inevitable actions in the world during the decades.

Shouting Pakistan, the Prime Minister said that the (neighbor) country that was born after the score, is experiencing hatred for India. He only wants to harm Bharat. However, the objectives of the India are to remove poverty, to cause economic development and to become a developed nation. In a strong call to the public, the Prime Minister asked them to prioritize Made in India products, especially at festivals like Holi, Diwali and Ganesh Puja.

Find out more: Operation Sindoor not only the military mission, but the reflection of the change of India, explains Prime Minister Modi

“Don't you think we have to stop using imported products?”

“To ensure that our countries are progressing, everyone should take a determination to buy only products manufactured in India, it has urged, stressing that everything that is essential for India progress must be produced at national level.

Modified launched 24,000 expansion of development projects, including a locomotive manufacturing plant at the DAHOD event.

He unveiled the first 9,000 horsepower locomotive engine as well as a bearings workshop built at a cost of 21 405 Core.

He reported the Ahmedabad-Vande Vande Bharat service and the trains of Valsad-Dahod Express and told the rally that the Vande Bharat trains were now operational on 70 roads across the country.

There was a time when India was to import locomotives and coaches. Today we make them in India and export to other countries, said the Prime Minister.

The Vande Bharat service launched during the day between Sabarmati station in Ahmedabad and Veraval station will be a boon for devotees visiting the famous Somnath temple in the Gir Somnath district.

He also announced that 100% electrification of railway lines had been carried out in Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, Modi held a roadshow in Vadodara when he arrived in Gujarat for a two -day visit.

The family members of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who were put under the spotlight to organize regular press points on Operation Sindoor, were also present among the enthusiastic crowd that met to greet the Prime Minister.

Colonel Qureshi is from Vadodara, and his parents, his brother Mohammad Sanjay Qureshi and his sister Shmyna Sunsara, were at the Roadshow.