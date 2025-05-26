Trump Critique Putin for killing people in a massive strike of Ukrainian missiles





President Donald Trump told journalists that he was “not satisfied” with the recent large -scale strike of Russia against Ukraine while addressing the press on Sunday.

Addressing journalists at Morristown municipal airport in New Jersey, Trump accused Putin of “killing many people” in the attack, which was launched on Sunday afternoon.

“I'm not satisfied with what Putin does,” said Trump. “He kills a lot of people, and I don't know what the hell has happened to Putin.”

“I have known him for a long time, I always have him with him, but he sends rockets in cities and kills people, and I don't like it at all,” he added.

President Donald Trump speaks to journalists before boarding the Air Force One from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, May 25, 2025. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump said Putin “drew rockets in kyiv and other cities” in the midst of negotiations.

“I don't like what Putin does. Not even a little,” said the president. “He kills people. And something has happened to this guy.”

Trump's comments occurred after Russian forces launched hundreds of drones and missiles in Ukrainian cities overnight. The attack, which has been called the largest air attack in the war so far, has targeted the Ukrainian capital in kyiv.

Ukrainian officials said that at least 12 people had been killed and that dozens of others had been injured.

President Donald Trump walks to talk to journalists before boarding the Air Force One from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, May 25, 2025. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

Although the past strikes have proven to be more deadly, the attack is the most important aerial assault in the war in terms of number of weapons: 298 drones and 69 missiles were launched.

In an article on Telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for an international attack.

“The silence of America, the silence of others in the world only encourages Putin,” he wrote on Telegram. “Any terrorist Russian strike is a sufficient reason for new sanctions against Russia.”

Trump developed his comments later on Sunday, writing on Truth Social that Putin “went absolutely crazy!” While also criticizing Zelenskyy.

President Donald Trump comes out of Marine One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, May 25, 2025. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

“I have always said that [Putin] wants all Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe it turns out to be well, but if it does it, it will lead to the fall of Russia! “The social media post has read.” Likewise, President Zelenskyy does not make favors by speaking as he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it's better to stop. “”

“It was a war that would never have started if I was president. It was Zelenskyys, Poutines and Bidens War, not Trumps, I only help putting the big fire and fires, which were launched by incompetence and flag hatred,” said Trump.

Brooke Curto and Kyle Schmidbauer by Reuters and Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

