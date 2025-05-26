Politics
Rismon after being examined with regard to the accusation of false diploma of Jokowi: asked questions about the scientific method
Jakarta –
Polda Metro Jaya examined digital medical-legal experts, Rismon Sianipa, as witnesses in the case of a false diploma of the 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Rismon admitted that he had been asked about the scientific method he had spoken.
“I was asked a number of questions related to the scientific methods that I studied,” Rismon told journalists at the Metro Jaya police headquarters on Monday (26/26/2025).
By investigators, he said he was questioned 97 questions. However, there are questions that are not happy to answer because they are linked to technical questions.
“How can I study scientifically, carefully, linked to the ratification sheet of Mr. Jokowi, which I obtained from the UGM or a diplomadownload Through his brother Dian Sandi, “he explained.
In clarification, Rismon said it was linked to Jokowi reports on April 30, 2025. One of those who asked was linked to social networks.
“Yes, linked to my X account too, the X @sianiparrrismon account, and my discussion account with Mr. Roy Suryo has been reduced networkAfter my video on the Bali G account, the YouTube account, Bali G Academy, where I study, analyze the ratification sheet and the Pak Joko Widodo thesis, linked to the algorithm that I use, methods. So I explained a little, “he said.
In addition, Rismon's lawyer Ahmad Fauzi said that in a number of media there were several reported names. He said he didn't stand for these names.
“What we do as a reference is not the name that circulates in the media, but what is swearing in the clarification invitation,” he said.
In the invitation, he said that the investigator put an investigation into alleged criminal acts of several articles. Among these were article 310 of the penal code, 311 of the penal code, there was also article 27 of the law and articles 35 and 32 of the ITE law.
“As part of the event, it is not clear either. It is not mentioned until March 26, 2025, and did not explain it either which is reported. Only if the journalist is clearly called Ir H Joko Widodo,” he said.
He said he had given information on adequate clarifications during the inspection. Because the examination is clarified, not a police call.
“Because we judge that there is no criminal case here. He is our client's powerful a scientist using the method of science controlled by Mr. Rismon to provide opinions that are in nature scientist. This is also what Mr. Roy did, Dr. Tifa. For me to think that our customers clarify enough, it is not necessary to clarify, “he said.
To note, there were up to 29 witnesses examined linked to the reports on the case of false accusations of Jokowi diploma. The chief of the police commissioner of the police of the Metro Jaya region, Are Ary Syan Indradi, said that the travel process of this report was still at the investigation stadium.
“Until now, in the process of investigating the case, there were at least 29 witnesses who had been taken in the clarification process at the investigation stadium,” Ade Ary told journalists on Thursday (5/22).
