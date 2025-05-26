Barrister Gohar hopes the release of Imran Khan before Eid





Islamabad: President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaaf (PTI), lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, showed his optimism on Monday according to which the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, could be released from prison before guaranteeing his freedom.

Addressing journalists outside the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) alongside the head of the Senate opposition, Shibli Faraz, lawyer Gohar stressed that PTI workers to remain calm and united. He said he hoped that the case will be resolved soon and Imran Khan will be released before Eid. He also noted that the party includes the emotions of the workers and their frustrations, which have all the prerogatives to ask questions about the founder, noting that the party appreciates their loyalty.

Gohar underlined the strategy with several parts of the parties, declaring that they had protested, they even spoke in Parliament, and they continue each probable legal avenue, but they are unable to understand that why Imran Khan has been detained for almost two years.

Citing Imran Khan, Gohar said that the former Prime Minister is a spiritually strong man. He said that Imran Khan says he loves Allah and seeks his help in all the difficulties, because the imprisoned leader thinks that Allah will create a way out.

He urged prolonged legal delays, declaring that their people are mentally exhausted now, and even the judges seem tired of writing judgments, because they press fair and merit -based audiences.

On the other hand, Senator Shibli Faraz added weight to the declaration, revealing that the acting chief judge had committed to planning petitions of Imran Khans this week. It was not a vague promise that was a commitment from the acting chief himself, he stressed.

Faraz reprimanded that denying justice would exacerbate dominant political instability. He considered that when justice is delayed or refused, it is not only a legal issue a national problem. He noted that the courts are the door of relief for citizens, but if they have turned away, it erodes the confidence of the public.

He also threw aspersions on the Pakistani people's party (PPP) and the Pakistani-Nawaz Muslim League (PML-N), accusing them of facilitating the 26th constitutional amendment which, according to him, said they had damaged their own political credibility. He also noted that the day Imran Khan is getting closer, their coalition government will collapse.

The declarations of the PTIS reflect its tactical strategy to put pressure on the judiciary and the establishment of the liberation of Imran Khans, who has found no room for political maneuver for him or his party.

