PM Modi warns Pakistan on Firstpost terrorism





“Residents of Pakistan must manifest themselves to eliminate their country from terrorism. Their youth will have to come forward… ”, explains Prime Minister Modi. Learn more

Prime Minister Narendra modified issued a severe warning to Pakistan, claiming that his people must choose between peace and the path of terrorism. “The inhabitants of Pakistan will have to come forward to get their country out of terrorism does not eat peaceful bread, otherwise my ball is there,” said Prime Minister Modi. #WATCH “Bhuj, Guzale:” It's a moment on your after, the host is built, like Sabiso. He also says: “The inhabitants of Pakistan must manifest themselves to eliminate their country from terrorism. Their youth will have to manifest themselves …” ” pic.twitter.com/v84wxnjtg – Years (@ani) May 26, 2025 The story continues below this announcement Prime Minister Modi said: “Our reprisals were so strong that their air bases are still in the USI … It was the value and the bravery of our forces that Pakistan agitated the white flag … We had already told them that our target was your terrorist infrastructure; all that you had to do was stay silent. Now that you have made a mistake.” #WATCH | Bhuj, Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says: “Our reprisals were so strong that their air bases are still in the USI … It was the value and bravery of our forces that Pakistan agitated the white flag … We had already told them, our target was your terrorist infrastructure; all you pic.twitter.com/xxhbzicrh7 – Years (@ani) May 26, 2025 “Pakistan was shaken after India's response. They sent drones to the regions along the border, including in Kutchh … Kutchh's courageous women defeated Pakistan propaganda when they repaired the Bhuj track in 72 hours during the 1971 war … Women came to me and blessed me and they also offered me a Sindoor plant. It will be planted in the PM House. ”. The story continues below this announcement #WATCH | Bhuj, Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Says, “Pakistan Was Rattled after India's Response. They feel in drones to the regions Along the Border, included in Kutchh … The Brave Women of Kutchh Defeated Pakistan's Propaganda when they are they pic.twitter.com/upzhcpqkt4 – Years (@ani) May 26, 2025 Prime Minister Modi organized a roadshow in the Bhuj of Gujarat on Monday and then inaugurated several development projects. He received a warm welcome. People greeted him and greeted him with enthusiasm. Earlier, addressing a rally in Dahod in Gujarat, the Prime Minister modified issued a severe warning against terrorism. He referred to the Sindoor operation launched by the Indian armed forces in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Dare to wipe the sindoor of our sisters, their end is certain), “said Prime Minister Modi. The story continues below this announcement He noted that “the Sindoor operation” was not only a military operation but the reflection of the values ​​of India. “The Sindoor operation is not only a military operation-it is a reflection of our Indian values ​​and the deep emotions that we hold near our heart,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/eat-bread-in-peace-or-face-bullets-pm-modi-warns-pakistan-over-terrorism-13891862.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

