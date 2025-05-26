Roti Khao, Warna Meri Goli in Hai Hi: PM Modis Stark Warning in Pakistan | Latest news from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that to put an end to terrorism in Pakistan, his people must manifest themselves and choose peace, warning that his ball is ready. Prime Minister Narendra Modi approaches the rally during the stone installation ceremony and inauguration of the foundation of several development projects 24,000 crores, in Dahod on Monday. (Ani) While addressing a rally in the Bhuj of Gujart, said PM Modi, Pakistan Ko Atanki Bimari is mukt karne ke liye, Pakistan ki awaam ko aage aana hoga. Sukh ki zindagi channel Jiyo, Roti Khao, Warna Meri Goli in Hai Hi. (To put an end to terrorism in Pakistan, the inhabitants of Pakistan must move forward. Live peacefully and eat your bread, otherwise my ball is ready.) Carry out 11 years in mandate on Monday, May 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the impressive economic progress India and sent a sharp message to Pakistan during a rally in the Bhuj of Gujarat. He added that India has exceeded Japan to become the fourth economy in the world and urged Pakistans to reflect on the position of their country. While India believes in tourism, Pakistan considers terrorism as a tourism, which is very dangerous for the world. I want to ask the inhabitants of Pakistan, what have you accomplished? Today, India is the fourth economy in the world. But what is your situation? Those who promoted terrorism have destroyed your future, said Modi. PM Modi also inaugurated projects that are worth 50,000 crores. He also responded to security problems, reflecting on the Pakistans response or his absence after Pahalgam's attack. Terrorism is their bread and butter: PM Modi on Pakistan After Pahalgam's attack, I waited 15 days hoping that Pakistan would take measures against terrorism, but it seems that terror is their bread and butter, he said, adding, the Sindoor operation is a mission to save humanity and put an end to terrorism. He also recalled a recent military action, saying, on the night of May 9, when Pakistan tried to target civilians, our soldier retaliated with duplicate of force and destroyed their air bases. Earlier during the roadshow, the family of Colonel Sofiya Qureshis, one of the two official military women who informed India cross -border strikes against terrorist infrastructure during Operation Sindoor, participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modis in Vadodara, Gujarat.

