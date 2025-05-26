Donald Trump attacks the judges in all the Memorial Day Message Caps: “ Monsters ''





President Donald Trump denounced federal judges as “monsters” who want the United States to “go to hell” in a message from the Memorial Day All Caps published on Truth Social.

In an attack focused on illegal immigration, the president accused American judges suffering from an “ideology which is sick” of having been “on a mission to keep the murderers, drug traffickers, rapists, gang members and freed prisoners from all over the world” in the past four years.

Why it matters

Trump has a long history of criticizing the judges who oppose him, accusing them of being motivated by political ideology whenever they show the disapproval of his actions or his policies. These clashes continued and even degenerated after his return to the White House, because several judges tried to block some of the most controversial measures of the Trump administration, including the mass expulsion of Venezuelan migrants outside the United States and in the prisons of El Salvador.

In March, the president called on judge James Boesberg, who had ordered the deportation by the Trump administration of alleged members of Venezuelans gangs, to be dismissed, accusing him of being on the “radical left”. While the calls led the Chief Judge of the US Supreme Court, John Roberts, issuing a rare reprimand of Trump's declaration, the president seems far from wanting to alleviate his rhetoric against the American judges.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump wished a “Happy Memorial Day to all”, including “the foam which has spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through radical minds detained, which allowed 21,000,000 people to enter our country illegally, many of them being criminals and mentally crazy, through an open border.”

He added that American judges were “on a mission to keep the murderers, drug traffickers, rapists, gang members and released prisoners around the world, in our country so that they can fly, murder and rape again – all protected by these United States hate judges who suffer from a sick and very dangerous ideology for our country”.

The president also said that he hoped that the United States Supreme Court and “compassionate judges across the country” would save the country of “decisions of monsters who want our country to go to hell”.

President Donald Trump speaks in the White House oval office in Washington last week. President Donald Trump speaks in the White House oval office in Washington last week. Win McNamee / Getty images

The post of Trump was published and republished several times on Monday morning. The version of the article now available on its profile ends with a positive note: “But do not be afraid, we have made great progress in the last 4 months, and America will soon be safe and brilliant again! Again, Happy Memorial Day, and may God bless America!”

What people say

The deputy chief of staff of the White House, Stephen Miller, deportations ordered by the Trump administration: “These are the terrorists that President Trump finds and apprehends that our Democratic judges and our Democratic activists try to keep the American soil.”

The Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News in March that Judge Boesberg “mingled with our government”, adding: “And the question should be, why does the judge try to protect the terrorists who invaded our country against American citizens?”

Former conservative federal judge J. Michael Luttig declared this month of MSNBC: “No, the judges are not disturbed, Pam Bondi. They simply apply their oath to the constitution of the United States.

“I do not know where it ends, Ali, but it seems that at the moment, the president intends to continue this war against the federal judiciary and the rule of law to its catastrophic end.”

What happens next

Trump's dead end with the judiciary is underway, but the president has undergone a series of defeats in recent weeks. This month, the Supreme Court concluded that the president had violated the rights of the regular procedure for Venezuelan migrants by trying to expel them quickly towards El Salvador using the Act respecting extraterrestrial enemies, a war authority granted to the US head of state.

“In these circumstances, note about 24 hours before withdrawal, devoid of information on how to exercise the rights of the regular procedure to challenge this dismissal, surely does not succeed,” the court wrote.

But Trump did not seem willing to consider this as a backhand. In an article on Truth Social, he wrote following decision 7-2 of the Supreme Court: “The Supreme Court will not allow us to get out of the criminals of our country!”

Update of 05/26/25, 9 a.m. HE: This story has been updated with additional general information.

