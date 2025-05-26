Rommy PPP calls Amran supported the Ketum striker: Mr. Jokowi knows his entire







Jakarta – President of the DPP Advisory Council PPPM Romahurmuziy (Rommy), said the Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman has become one of the figures defended to direct the PPP. In addition to Rommy, the name of the social minister Saifullah Yusuf (Gus Ipul) appeared at the former Menparekraf Sandiaga Uno. “Since there has not been a single story since 1998, the party that was thrown from Senayan, was able to return. extraordinary power And extraordinary chief To direct PPP. Therefore, I try to persuade many characters that I appreciate capable, both because of his character and his deprivation, “Rommy said in a press release to journalists on Monday (05/26/2025). Rommy mentioned a series of names on the exchange of candidates PPP Ketum, such as Amran, Sandiaga Uno, in Gus Ipul. He said that in December of last year, even guest the former governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, to join the Kaaba party. Scroll to continue with content “Same Mas Anies Baswedan, I had convinced that I was willing to enter and lead the PPP in late December 2024,” said Rommy. He said that Amran's encouragement to become a cketum was his personal point of view. He said that the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also knew the quality of Amran. “Several times, my discussion with Mr. Jokowi, including those of Solo, is indeed one of the reasons why then the objective of the name of Mr. Amran. Because Mr. Jokowi knows exactly the quality and all of Mr. Amran if they are obtained,” said Rommy. “All of these names are purely my thoughts, with the exception of Mr. Agus Suparmanto who was motivated by Gus Yasin (Central Java MP),” he added. Rommy told Ramadan last, his party with the secretary general of the PPP Arwani at the acting Ketum of Ketum Mardiono had a friendly friendship with Amran. He watched Mardiono also online if Amran directed PPP in the future. “PPP Ketum, Marono, also followed what I launched, had met Mr. Amran several times. Even after Eid yesterday, Mr. Mar collected dozens of DPW in Gapura Beach, guest House Pak Amran's personality in Makassar for Halamalbihal. For me, the meaning is single, which Mr. Mar accepted if Mr. Amran directed the PPP in the future, “he said. He stressed that the name of Amran did not appear on Jokowi's encouragement. Rommy only hopes that the PPP can return to Senayan. “Pak Jokowi 'Cawe-Cawe' on the name of Mr. Amran? Not at all. It is several times that I asked to see how the most effective way to return the PPP to Senayan. I transmitted a certain number of names, and with regard to Mr. Jokowi, of these names, said Mr. Amran. “Of course, this is inseparable from knowledge, Mr. Jokowi, that Mr. Amran was his minister of the cabinet during the first period,” he continued. Rommy rejected the name that Amran appeared due to Haji Isam's efforts who was his parent to acquire PPP. He saw that there was no connection with the relationship. “This, what happened in PPP was not at all attempted by Haji Isam” to acquire his relatives “. As a prosperous businessman, Haji Isam did not need to acquire a game. Because as entrepreneur with large communication, he was friends with all parties. Also discover the video: PPP 1973 Fusion Exponents Support Dudung-Gus Ipul So PPP President (Water / fca) Hoegeng Awards 2025 Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here

