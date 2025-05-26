But call the case of false diploma accusations, Jokowi cannot continue to determine the suspect





Rizal Fadillah, member of TPUA. Metrotvnews.com/siti yona

Jakarta: The team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) said that the alleged defamation and slander case on the accusation of having a false diploma could not continue to determine the suspect. There were five figures reported by the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to the metropolitan police of Jakarta for the case. “I think if it's not just this is not the case. No, because the problem is not yet finished, the original status and not concerning the diploma of Mr. Jokowi and the thesis. Rizal said that the certainty of the authenticity of the thesis and the diploma awaited the decision of the solo district court. The criminal investigation police, he said, did not have the competence to decide on the diploma of origin or not of Jokowi. “So he cannot be used as a basis for the Metropolitan Police in Jakarta. He is therefore not true if he (Polda Metro Jaya) has appointed a suspect,” he said. The political observer mentioned in article 310 of the penal code concerning the suspected defamation of the five parties reported, the police could not hold. Likewise, the question of slander in article 311 of the penal code and article 27 of law number 1 of 2024 concerning the information and electronic transactions (ite). “But if it is obliged to enter article 32, it means that there is criminalization, a coercion. That is to say article 32, 35 (ITE law) can be opened. This will change. This image is modified to continue to be downloaded by speaking. This does not happen to anyone,” he said. TPUA criticized the imposition of articles 32 and 35 of the ite law to the five parties reported. Because the article would be deliberately to stop someone. Based on metrotvnews.com research, the two regulations did not directly regulate slander. Article 32 relates to the interception or tapping of electronic information. Meanwhile, article 35 deals with manipulation, creation, change or deletion of electronic documents. “But not in the context of that. Well, it's the most important thing,” he said. Jokowi reported five people to the metropolitan police of Jakarta for having been defamation and insult and slander on the accusations of having a false diploma. They are the former Minister of Young and Sports (Menpora) Roy Suryo, president of the Ulama and Activist Defenders (TPUA) team Egi Sudjana, the digital legal expert Rismon Sianipar, Doctor Tifauziah Tyassuma and Kurnia Tri Royani. The report was made directly by Jokowi to the metropolitan police of Jakarta on Wednesday April 30, 2025. They were reported by article 310 of the penal code concerning the defamation and the insult and article 311 of the penal code concerning the defamation. Then, article 27a, article 32 and article 35 of law number 1 of 2024 concerning the ite.

