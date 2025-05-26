Trump visits the Arlington National Cemetery after destroying political opponents in the Memorial Day Post





President Donald Trump honored the members of the fallen service at the National Cemetery of Arlington on the day of the Memorial Day on Monday after having exploded his political opponents and the enemies perceived as a foam in a social media position marking the solemn day.

In the social post of truth early in the morning, Trump criticized members of the federal judiciary as a haunting USA as well as monsters, and his predecessor, former president Joe Biden, as incompetent.

The All-Caps message, published just before 7 am, sees the president wishing a happy commemorative day to all, including the foam which has spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through radical minds held, which he writes was responsible for illegal immigration in the country under Biden.

Trump then suggested that 21 million people illegally entered the United States under the previous administration a figure not confirmed by customs on customs and the protection of American border, as CNN previously reported.

He blamed an incompetent president for the influx of migrants and judges whose mission is to keep the murderers, drug traffickers, rapists, gang members and freed prisoners around the world, in our country so that they can fly, assassinate and rape again, to have masked his deportation program, by claiming criminal migrants are protected by these who is sick, and quite dangerous.

In the United States, the Memorial Day honors those who died while it was used in the armed forces; Due to the great importance of the holidays, it is widely considered taboo to wish someone a good commemorative day.

During his first mandate, Trump largely prepared speeches during the delivery of his remarks by the Memorial Day. He participated in the ceremony in Arlington during the first three years of his presidency before moving to Fort Mchenry in Baltimore during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Trumps Memorial Day message occurred two days after a politically informed departure address at the American military academy in West Point, where the president combined traditional councils with graduates with more openly supporting themes.

In the speech, Trump praised his electoral victory last year and violated some of his grievances on the investigations on him. He wore a large red make America hat during the speech.

He also told graduate cadets that they would be the first to serve the military's golden age, praising his efforts at length to rid the army of diversity initiatives and criticize his predecessors to enter what he considered as wars of choice.

The work of the American armed forces is not to organize dragster shows, to transform foreign cultures (and) to spread democracy to everyone in the world to the point of a firearm, he said. The work of the military consists in dominating any enemy and destroying any threat to America, anywhere, at any time and any place.

In his speech, Trump also offered somewhat offset advice so as not to marry the trophy wives, quoting as an example a friend who moved to Monte Carlo with a younger bride, to suffer later when he lost his momentum. Trump proposed history as a point of view to graduates.

Trump has already aroused criticism of inserting political messages on traditionally apolitical occasions and parameters.

During his first mandate, he went to the Twitter media-social platform in 2018 to wish Americans a good commemorative day! Writing, those who died for our big country would be very happy and proud of the way our country is carrying out today, highlighting its own political victories instead of the sacrifice carried out by the armed services of the Americas.

And in August 2024, the American army published a rare reprimand after the Trumps campaign recorded a video during the visit of the Arlington National Cemetery of some of the members of the service killed during the American chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. In a statement, the army wrote that Trump and its staff had been informed of the federal laws, army regulations and DOD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities for cemetery reasons.

At the time, the Trump campaign underlined a declaration from the Gold Star families which he accompanied, saying that they gave his videographer and his photographer to be permission to be there, although images of the visit have shown the tombs of other American soldiers whose families have not authorized.

The president initially published a different version of Mondays Memorial Day Post but seems to have deleted the original version (which had some minor grammatical errors) and republished it again.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

