Rumors about the potential resignation of Chinese President Xi Jinping have sparked animated discussions on Chinese media and social platforms. They are fed by reports of commentators abroad and leaks of alleged initiates. These statements, ranging from XI health problems to internal power difficulties within the Chinese Communist Party (CCC), paint the table of pressure leadership. While some sources suggest a coordinated thrust to replace XI, others maintain that it retains firm control, the military purges signaling conflict preparations.

This article explores the main claims, implications and uncertainty surrounding the political future of China.

The rumor says the exit of XI

The independent commentator Cai Shenkun recently sparked a frenzy by saying that the former CCPs, frustrated by the national and international challenges of China, put pressure on Xi Jinping to resign. Their target, according to reports, is in the fourth plenary session or the 21st party congress. CAI also said that the fourth plenary session would take place from August 27 to 30 in Beijing.

A list of disclosed successors appoints the member of the Permanent Committee of Politburo, Ding Xuexiang, as the next secretary general, with the secretary of the Shanghai party, Chen Jining, as Prime Minister. Other figures, such as Prime Minister Li Qiang, are also online for key roles.

The CAI report is gaining ground due to its precise prediction of the fall of the former Minister of Defense Li Shangfu, suggesting reliable sources of the CCP. However, skepticism persists.

Ding Xuexiang, XI long -standing assistant, lack of experience in local governance, making its elevation to the controversial secretary general. Chen Jining, linked to the Tsinghua and Fujian clicks of XI, is a rising star. However, its links with Shanghai's clique raise questions about the loyalty of factions. These speculations highlight the opaque nature of the Dynamics of PCC power, where personal networks and faction alliances shape leadership transitions.

Health presentations and military purges

Rumors about the fall in XI health added fuel to speculation. Foreign and Chinese media have captured moments during recent visits from XI to Russia And Shanghaiwhere his head seemed to shake uncontrollable. They prompted medical experts to suggest a possible stroke. A scar on XI's headVisible in a photo of August 2024, also supports the allegations of health problems. These physical signs, combined with the temporary disappearance of XI from public view, have led some to assert that its grip on power is weakening.

A close image of Xi Jinping's head shows a scar at the right back of his skull, seeming to come from mini-invasive surgery. Image source: Vietnam News.

Original photo of the Xi Jinping meeting with the leader of Vietnam T LM and his wife in Beijing on August 19, 2024, published by News lives Nam.

At the same time, purge within the Central Military Commission (CMC). Of the six new CMC members appointed after the 20th party congress, half, including Li Shangfu and Miao Hua, was the subject of an investigation. Vice-president reports HE WEIDONG's detention and general Il HongjunThe alleged suicide while he was detained underlines the intensity of the internal struggles. Some speculate on these purges reflect a failed coup to regain military control of XI allies. Meanwhile, others see them as evidence that Xi rivals gain the upper hand. They notably underlined the vice-president of the CMC, Zhang Youxia, who would have dodged the meticulous examination despite the allegations of corruption.

Politburo meeting and faction tensions

On May 14, an unprecedented extended policy meeting would have taken place. This involved retired alumni, military leaders and former members of the permanent committee, notably Hu Jintao. Sources say that the meeting has focused on XI leadership, with 12 accusations acclaimed against him and the requests for his resignation. While some report a preliminary agreement to finalize a new range of leadership during the fourth plenary session, others say that no consensus has been reached. This gap opens the way to a controversial vote in August.

This meeting highlights the deep factional divisions. Personalities like Zhang Youxia, Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi would themselves be distances from XI, signaling a movement “de-Xi”.

Meanwhile, Hu Chunhua, formerly considered as Xi's successor, but sidelined during the 20th Party Congress, reappeared with high -level activities. This led some to speculate that he could replace XI. These changes suggest a CCP with its future direction in the midst of economic misfortunes and American-chinese tensions.

Geopolitical maneuvers and concerns of Taiwan

In the middle of internal disorders, external pressures are looming. Former professor of the University of Beijing, Yuan Hongbing, says that the CPC has promised to open its markets in the United States in exchange for support for “peaceful unification” with Taiwan.

However, Yuan rejects the PCC's promise as a scam, arguing that the authoritarian system of the CCP cannot support a free economy. These promises can be a tactic to delay American prices while progressing the Taiwan agenda in Beijing.

More alarming, former journalist Zhao Lanjian reports a strict ban on military alcohol, which he interpreted as a preparation for an attack on Taiwan. The ban, associated with purges in the military and aerospace sectors, aims to ensure loyalty and preparation.

Zhao maintains that these movements are not signs of XI's weakness but a deliberate strategy to mobilize for war. This contrasts with the affirmations of the decrease in the power of XI, suggesting that even if the influence of XI decreases, other CCC leaders can pursue aggressive policies towards Taiwan.

A fractured CCP and global implications

Speculation surrounding the future of XI reflects wider dissatisfaction with the CCP and Chinese society. Economic stagnation, the American-Chinese trade war and internal purges have eroded confidence in XI leadership. The recent CIA videos targeting CCP officialsThe exhors to be lacking, highlights the change from America to the open confrontation. Within the PCC, officials would have opposed Xi but would have hesitated to act, pending a point of societal rupture.

Whether Xi moves, keeps electricity or faces a coup, the result will shape China's trajectory and world stability. The list of successors, rumors of health and military purges can be deliberate leaks to test reactions or real signs of upheavals.

For the moment, the opaque difficulties of the CCP to guess the world, with the Taiwan and American-Chinese suspended relations. While the factions are competing for control, the coming months will be essential to determine whether China's leadership undergoes a seismic change or doubles its current path.

