Imran Khan calls on to prepare for the “major national movement”





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, made a gesture as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, March 17, 2023. Reuters

Rawalpindi: in order to avoid the outgoing coalition government, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) imprisoned Imran Khan asked his party workers and the management to prepare for a major movement at the national level, “said Aleema Khan quoted on Monday.

During her interactions with journalists outside the Adiala central prison, Aleema said Khan would not call people in Islamabad. “The founder of the PTI said that the movement would be launched across Pakistan,” she added.

Khans Sister, however, did not give any particular date for the upcoming movement Ptis.

Today, the founder of the PTI has brought three points, she said.

Even the rights of an ordinary prisoner are not granted to Khan. Over the past eight months, the founder of the PTI has only been authorized to speak to his children once. The Jail administration does not allow the former Prime Minister to meet his sisters.

She has added that in the past eight months, Khan has only been allowed to speak to her children once. Aleema said that each time they try to send books, the prison administration stops them.

The 71 -year -old cricket player who has become a politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after being reserved in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his evidence of power via the motion without confidence in the opposition in April 2022.

Answering a question about her health, she said that the party founder was not authorized to be examined by her personal doctor.

Quoting Khan, she said that there was no room in the party for those who play “two sides of the counter”.

Even if I am kept in life in prison, I will not bow, she said.

Although Khan has urged the preparation for a protest movement, PTI would have resumed efforts to start a new series of negotiations with the outgoing government.

According to sources, discussions have been underway to initiate talks, the president of the PTI Barrister Gohar and Barister Saif playing an active role in the process, the news reported.

The dialogue had stalled due to increased tensions between Pakistan and India, added the sources.

However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advisor on information lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif told Geo News that PTI was currently not engaged in any official negotiations with a party. However, efforts for the release of the founder of PTI continues.

It should be noted that the lawyer Saif met the founder of the PTI at Adiala prison last week. The sources have also revealed that at the meeting, Imran published important instructions in Barister SAIF regarding the progress of talks with the government.

In a major political development, the imprisoned founder of PTI agreed to initiate dialogue with the government, following a recent offer extended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The former Prime Minister, however, argued that these talks take place far from the dazzling of television cameras to ensure significant results.

The development was followed by Prime Minister Shehbazs' recent speech on the prosecution of the National Assembly, where he invited PTI to join national dialogue.

