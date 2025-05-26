Zohran Mamdani slams the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi as a “war criminal”

The candidate for the socialist town hall of New York, Zohran Mamdani, denounced the Prime Minister of India Narendra mod a “war criminal” – and is now torn by other leaders of the city for having propagated the “hatred” about the Hindu Head of State.

In order to make just as provocative comments on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mamdani castigated Modi during a Recent mayor forum.

“He is someone we should see in the same way that we do Benjamin Netenyahu. He is a war criminal,” said Mamdani when he asked him a hypothetical question as to whether he would meet Modi if the Indian chief visited the Big Apple.







Mamdani, who is a Muslim Indian origin, noted that his father Mahmood's family is from the Gujarat region of India, where Modi was accused of Allow a massacre of 1,000 Muslims To continue in 2002. This is an assertion that Modi has denied several times.

“Narendra Modi helped orchestrate what was a massacre of mass of Muslims in Gujarat to the extent [people] Do not even think there are more Muslims in Gujarat, “said Mamdani at the” New Mayor, New Media “event sponsored by New York Focus and Hellgate NY.

He also said that people were “shocked” when he reveals that he is Muslim of Gujarat.

He previously criticized two New York politicians of Indian origin – the woman of the Queens Assembly, Jenifer Rajkumar, and the former state senator Kevin Thomas – for having been aligned or not condemning Modi and his Hindu government in power.







In 2020, he criticized other legislators of Indian origin to associate with the Modi regime.

“@Jeniferrajkumar should return the money she took to Hindu fascists”, he said in a tweetReferring to the woman of the Queens Assembly who now presents herself to a public lawyer.

“@Kevinthomasny should recognize the terrifying truth of what happens to Muslim Indians,” he added, referring to the former senator of the state of Long Island.

He also said that former deputy Carolyn Maloney should “give up his association with Modi and condemn the atrocities he has perpetrated”.

In response, Rajkumar, an Indo-American who is Hindu, has made a hit on Mamdani.

“At a time when New Yorkers struggle with real crime problems, a housing crisis and an increasing hatred, we cannot afford to be distracted by extreme language and divisor on foreign leaders,” said Rajkumar.

“Hinduism is a faith in peace, non-violence and interconfessional harmony. Hindu voters want our leaders to build bridges do not burn them. We must reject hatred, if it comes from the extreme left or the extreme right. Our city deserves the leaders who unite, not provoking who build coalitions, not the titles”, declared the legislator Mamdani.

Jaspreet Singh, a leader in the Sikh community and human rights lawyer, “said:” Haine has no place in our city. We believe in equality, love and respect for all. We believe that all are children of the same God.

“But Zohran used his platform to amplify some of the worst anti-Hindu rhetoria imaginable. The words count, and instead of uniting the Indian community, he seeks to divide us by religion, to oppose Muslims and Hindus against each other. Associating Hindus with fascism and the use of derogative words against them is very obligable.”

Singh accused Mamdani of having tried to “dehumanize” the Hindu community.

“Hatred is useless. People who wish to serve others in any way should exceed.

Mamdani's criticism could arouse 250,000 Indo-American, many of whom are Hindus. It would not be the only big block of voting in New York that his comments and shares exasperated.

Mamdani is also an ardent critic of Israel and supports the boycott movement and sanctions the movement against the Jewish state, even leading “BDS!” Songs during a pro-Palestinian rally 2021.

Jewish groups for the defense of civil rights such as the anti-division brand BDS movement as anti-Semitic to seek to undermine Israel.