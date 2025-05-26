Politics
Zohran Mamdani slams the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi as a “war criminal”
The candidate for the socialist town hall of New York, Zohran Mamdani, denounced the Prime Minister of India Narendra mod a “war criminal” – and is now torn by other leaders of the city for having propagated the “hatred” about the Hindu Head of State.
In order to make just as provocative comments on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mamdani castigated Modi during a Recent mayor forum.
“He is someone we should see in the same way that we do Benjamin Netenyahu. He is a war criminal,” said Mamdani when he asked him a hypothetical question as to whether he would meet Modi if the Indian chief visited the Big Apple.
Mamdani, who is a Muslim Indian origin, noted that his father Mahmood's family is from the Gujarat region of India, where Modi was accused of Allow a massacre of 1,000 Muslims To continue in 2002. This is an assertion that Modi has denied several times.
“Narendra Modi helped orchestrate what was a massacre of mass of Muslims in Gujarat to the extent [people] Do not even think there are more Muslims in Gujarat, “said Mamdani at the” New Mayor, New Media “event sponsored by New York Focus and Hellgate NY.
He also said that people were “shocked” when he reveals that he is Muslim of Gujarat.
He previously criticized two New York politicians of Indian origin – the woman of the Queens Assembly, Jenifer Rajkumar, and the former state senator Kevin Thomas – for having been aligned or not condemning Modi and his Hindu government in power.
In 2020, he criticized other legislators of Indian origin to associate with the Modi regime.
“@Jeniferrajkumar should return the money she took to Hindu fascists”, he said in a tweetReferring to the woman of the Queens Assembly who now presents herself to a public lawyer.
“@Kevinthomasny should recognize the terrifying truth of what happens to Muslim Indians,” he added, referring to the former senator of the state of Long Island.
He also said that former deputy Carolyn Maloney should “give up his association with Modi and condemn the atrocities he has perpetrated”.
In response, Rajkumar, an Indo-American who is Hindu, has made a hit on Mamdani.
“At a time when New Yorkers struggle with real crime problems, a housing crisis and an increasing hatred, we cannot afford to be distracted by extreme language and divisor on foreign leaders,” said Rajkumar.
“Hinduism is a faith in peace, non-violence and interconfessional harmony. Hindu voters want our leaders to build bridges do not burn them. We must reject hatred, if it comes from the extreme left or the extreme right. Our city deserves the leaders who unite, not provoking who build coalitions, not the titles”, declared the legislator Mamdani.
Jaspreet Singh, a leader in the Sikh community and human rights lawyer, “said:” Haine has no place in our city. We believe in equality, love and respect for all. We believe that all are children of the same God.
“But Zohran used his platform to amplify some of the worst anti-Hindu rhetoria imaginable. The words count, and instead of uniting the Indian community, he seeks to divide us by religion, to oppose Muslims and Hindus against each other. Associating Hindus with fascism and the use of derogative words against them is very obligable.”
Singh accused Mamdani of having tried to “dehumanize” the Hindu community.
“Hatred is useless. People who wish to serve others in any way should exceed.
Mamdani's criticism could arouse 250,000 Indo-American, many of whom are Hindus. It would not be the only big block of voting in New York that his comments and shares exasperated.
Mamdani is also an ardent critic of Israel and supports the boycott movement and sanctions the movement against the Jewish state, even leading “BDS!” Songs during a pro-Palestinian rally 2021.
Jewish groups for the defense of civil rights such as the anti-division brand BDS movement as anti-Semitic to seek to undermine Israel.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2025/05/26/us-news/zohran-mamdani-slams-india-prime-minister-narendra-modi-as-war-criminal/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The most dangerous weapon in South Asia is not nuclear | India-Pakistan tensions
- 2 World -class British dividends are offered at low prices. Time to consider buying?
- Crown cannot use critical text at Hockey Canada Trial
- Push in the face by wife was joke not domestic dispute, says French President Macron. #BBCNews
- Donald Trump is unleashed at Harvard and says he could cut $ 3 billion in funds
- The accusation of the fake diploma of Jokowi, Rismon Sianipar was asked 97 questions
- Everything we know so far
- 2025 French Open: John Mcenroe Discouraged by State of American Tennis, then Taylor Fritz loses in the first round
- Running on the ice: A heart transplant leads a second life
- Turkiye- Europe and Central Asia-P180849- R? RKIYE recovery for the earthquake and …
- PTI urges party workers to prepare for the “country movement in everything”
- Trump launches the Memorial Day with a raging post that rages at Scum Democrats