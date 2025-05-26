



Trump accuses Putin of “unnecessarily killing many people” after massive attacks in Russia in Ukraine. Phil Robertson, the bearded Patriarch of Duck Dynasty, “dies at 79 years old. And travelers opt for the road open instead of the sky thanks to a cheaper gas.

Here's what you need to know today.

President Donald Trump said that Russian president Vladimir Putin had criticized on Sunday, accusing him of having caused unnecessary deaths with a massive assault against Ukrainian cities.

I always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin from Russia, but something happened to him, wrote Trump. He has gone absolutely crazy! He kills many people unnecessarily, and I'm not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are slaughtered in cities in Ukraine, for no reason.

This is the morning counting, a newsletter during the week to start your day. Register here to get it in your reception box.

Putin, Trump said, wants to take over all of Ukraine. But, he warned, it will lead to the fall of Russia!

Trump called at the end of the war, but his administration took a softer line on Russia than the previous one, passing the American policy from helping Ukraine to accept part of the Russia war stories.

The Russian forces launched a massive dam during the weekend while 367 drones and missiles have targeted more than 30 towns and villages across Ukraine, whose capital, kyiv. At least 12 people were killed, according to officials, including three children, in the northern region of Zhytomyr.

Read the full story here.

More new policies:

Trump said he agreed to extend the deadline for EU prices until July 9. His threat of imposing prices of 50% comes in the middle of a wider sour in relations between the two world powers which have experienced months of distrust and economic sparring. Republican senator Ron Johnson says there is enough opposition to the Senate to hold Trumps Big, Beld Bill. Critics report a difficult route to come for the financing package, which the Republicans hope to deliver to Trump by July 4, the president, Joe Bid

In 9 minutes and 29 seconds, George Floyd was killed, causing demonstrations that have called for a change in the world. But in the Minneapolis district where it happened, little can be suitable if things have improved or worse.

Visitors have dropped colored flowers on Sunday at the intersection where Floyd was murdered, decorating a memorial informing him in the streets of cities. Five years later, a feeling of calm returned to the community, according to Bridgette Stewart, independent journalist and community activist who lives in Minneapolis and works in George Floyd Square. This is our first year, in fact, when we did not have to bring in the internal security and make all the scanning of the bomb, she noted.

Floyds Life was celebrated in other cities as well as Sunday, his family organized a private commemorative service in Houston, and his brother organized a march in Brooklyn, New York, which led to the unveiling of a community plaque in honor of Floyd.

However, the Trumps return to the White House this year marked the end of many widespread initiatives announced in the name of Floyds, some of which have already ended, forgotten or were deliberately abandoned.

His death triggered what many defenders of the reform hoped to be a national effort to end, or at least to brake, excessive use of force. But the decision of the administrations last week to reject the proceedings and to remove the responsibility agreements with several police services could cancel part of this momentum, according to supporters of federal surveillance.

Severe weather conditions threaten the Memorial Day travel rush

Millions of people risked bad weather, including tornadoes, hail and strong winds on Sunday, threatening a rush towards the day of the potentially record Memorial Day. More than 4,000 flights have been canceled nationally. Some travelers cut their vacation weekends and returned home early to beat the weather and delays.

A record of 45.1 million people was to travel between this weekend, according to AAA. Among these travelers, more than 38 million should hit the road, marking the greatest number of Memorial Day drivers that Aaa has ever recorded. Sharing this travel frenzy is good news at the pump: a gallon of ordinary gasoline is down 11% compared to the same era last year.

Travel on the way are all the rage this summer, because all, except the richest travelers, choose to drive hoping to find a good deal on the open road. Read the full story here.

The founding father of Duck Dynasty, Phil Robertson, died at 79phil Robertson during an interview on November 19, 2012. Paul Drinkwater / NBC

Phil Robertson, the bearded patriarch of the A & E Networks Duck dynasty, has died, his family announced. He was 79 years old.

We are celebrating today that our father, husband and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord, his daughter-in-law Korie Robertson, wife of Willie Robertson, published on Facebook. The family announced in December that they were fighting against Alzheimers' disease. Read the full story here.

Absolutely on Ita, the man was arrested after being accused of kidnapping an Italian tourist and having tortured him for weeks in a Manhattan house in order to steal the alleged victims Bitcoin, according to the authorities. A 28 -year -old man was arrested after pretending to bomb an American employment office in Israel. The suspect, a double citizen of the United States and Germany, was expelled in the United States by the Israeli authorities. As a player, takes care of a black cub at the San Diego Humane Society, in Ramona, California, Humane Diego Society

Sometimes you just have to do what you have to do and sometimes it means dressing in work at work. The San Diego Humane Society is not unrelated to taking care of the Cubs of Ursid, but their last little resident needed special accommodation. The 2 month black bear is the youngest that the group has ever rehabilitated, and certain creative care measures were necessary. The adorable and tiny Furolian ball can be nourished by bottle, but people who diet put on bear costumes while imitating maternal behavior. If everything goes as planned, the CUB will not be printed on humans and will one day be returned to nature. Rudy Chinchilla, editor -in -chief of Breaking News

NBC Select: online shopping, simplified

Consult our history of sale of the Memorial Day to find last minute offers on mattresses, beauty and technology. In addition, our publishers have a ventilation on the best ways to clean your walls, in particular by removing brands of Scuff, dirt and more.

Register for the selection newsletter for practical products, expert purchase advice and an overview of the best offers and sales every week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trump-lashes-putin-severe-weather-threatens-memorial-day-travel-mornin-rcna209045 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos