The fact after the Jokowi diploma was declared the same as that of his friend





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The controversy over the authenticity of the diploma of former president Joko Widodo is still riding even if the criminal investigation agency (Bareskrim) has carried out the investigation into this case. Bareskrim confirmed that the Jokowi diploma is synonymous with its colleagues from the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

Criminal investigation Setop Investigation

Bareskrim stopped the investigation into the alleged fake diploma of Jokowi after carrying out a medical-legal test. Director of the Criminal Criminal Act of the Criminal Investigation Police, said Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, the survey team had carried out a laboratory test on the Jokowi diploma with three diplomas belonging to his colleagues who studied at the Facefuly of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) at the same time. The results of the medical-legal examination showed the ability between Jokowi's documents and comparison.

The investigators also examined 39 witnesses and carried out a search in 13 different places in the UGM such as the Rectorate, the Faculty of Forestry, the Library and the University Archives. The result is that the investigator has not found any indication of the occurrence of law violations. “Thus, this case was arrested in the investigation,” said Djuhandhani at a press conference held on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Response from Jokowi and Roy Suryo

After the announcement of the Bareskrim survey results, Jokowi held a press conference at his home in Solo, Friday, May 23, 2025. “Yes, it is indeed original,” he said.

According to the former mayor of Solo, proof of the authenticity of his diploma carried out by the police headquarters of the criminal investigation was very detailed. Including by comparing the diploma of a friend, the photographs of graduation, during the real working conference (KKN), the climbing of the mountain, Mapala at the announcement of the newspaper of popular sovereignty that he was accepted at the Faculty of Forestry UGM.

“If I look at the criminal investigation, it's very detailed. Comparison of my original diploma with the original diploma of my friends there. Then, KKN photographs, when the end of studies time is everything, then when you go up the mountain, there is everything, when Mapala is also there.

However, this identical term was questioned by former Menpora Roy Suryo, one of the complainants of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. According to Roy, the results of the Bareskrim Polri medical-legal test showed only the identification of the Jokowi diploma. The test process was not yet final.

Cases of slander and defamation continue to continue

Although Bareskrim has officially stopped the alleged degree falsification, the police are still dealing with the alleged defamation of Jokowi. This case is the subject of an investigation by the metropolitan police of Jakarta.

The case to the metropolitan police of Jakarta on the basis of the complaint of Jokowi, who evaluated the declaration of a certain number of parties concerning the authenticity of his diploma, had slandered and defamed his name. “The police report managed by Kamneg's sub-admission is still underway,” said Jakarta's Metropolitan Police Public Relations, Commissioner Ade Ary Syam Indradi in Jakarta on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Ade Ary said the investigators had coordinated and asked for information from the press council linked to several videos subject as proof of deepening. “Whether video is a journalistic product or is not a current investigation process,” he said, cited Between.

Polda Metro Jaya Check 29 Witnesses

On Monday, May 26, 2025, investigators from the Jaya regional metro police examined digital medical-legal experts Sianipar as witnesses. According to the main commissioner Ade Ary Syam Indradi, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar (RHS) came around 10:20 WIB to the state security sub-directorate, Direction of the General Criminal Survey (Ditrekrimum). He said that the Rismon exam was an effort to request clarification.

Until now, investigators have examined 29 witnesses in this case. The witnesses who were examined are Rizal Fadillah, Mikhael Benyamin Sinaga, Kurnia Tri Royani, Roy Suryo and Tifauzia Tyassuma. While the TPUA Egidjana chair and the former president of KPK, Abraham Samad, were absent. Ananda Ridho Suristya,, YUDONO YANUAR,, Raden putri alpadillah ginanjar Contribute to the drafting of this article. Publisher's option: different opinion before the explosion of TNI ammunition

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/hukum/fakta-usai-ijazah-jokowi-dinyatakan-sama-dengan-milik-temannya-1553785 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

