PM Modi's Roadshow today: Ahmedabad Police Number Advisory Traffic; Check the roads to avoid and alternate routes





Ahmedabad police have published a traffic opinion before Prime Minister Modi's visit today in the evening. The roadshow will start at 6.30 p.m. from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Indira Bridge. This marks his first visit after the Sindoor operation. According to DCP Ahmedabad traffic (East Zone), more than 50,000 people will attend the Roadshow of the PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should start a two -day visit to Gujarat today, during which he will inaugurate and throw the foundation stones for various development projects totaling 82,950 crores.

Ahmedabad's police commissioner has published a notice announcing restrictions and diversion of traffic throughout the city by considering large rallies of public, cultural events and security reasons. Traffic police urged the public to avoid the Duffnala route to Airport Circle in Indira Bridge from 3 p.m.

The DCP Ahmedabad traffic (East Zone) said, for those who have a flight, if they face problems on the road, they can show their tickets for the traffic agent to take the road. According to the Ahmedabad traffic police council, restrictions and hijackings of traffic will remain in place between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Ahmedabad Traffic Advisory: roads to avoid and alternate roads Depending on the notice, the section of Ahmedabad airport at Circle airport, Indira Bridge Circle, Mother Dairy and up to Apollo Circle will be closed to all vehicle traffic. 2. Motorists traveling from the Pont d'Id Indira to Gandhinagar are invited to take the T-Nagar Nagar junction, to go to Nana Chiloda Crossroads, to continue via Karai Crossroads, then to head towards Apollo Circle.

3. Those who go from Indira Bridge to Dafnala should turn into the Nobel Circle Nagar T, pass the Rajavir circle, then proceed via Naroda Patiya, Memco Crossroads, Ramehwar Crossroads and FSL Crossroads before reaching Dafnala Crossroads.

4. The commuters traveling from the Apollo circle to Indira Bridge and Naroda should turn to the crossroads of Karai, continue to Nana Chiloda, then go to Naroda.

5. The vehicles moving from the Apollo circle to Shahibaug must take a detour via the Tapovan circle, continue through the Circle of Prabodhraval and go to Subhash Bridge Circle to reach their destination.

The route of Dafnala Crossroads through Airport Circle, Indira Bridge Circle and up to Bhadeshwar y Junction will be closed to all vehicle traffic.

As an alternative, Dafnala Crossroads commuters can take the route via Subhash Brong to Subhash Bridge Circle to Prabodh Rawal Circle to Chimanbhai Patel Bridge for Visat Circle to Tapovan Circle to reach Gandhinagar.

Another suggested route is Dafnala Crossroads, Ghevar Circle, FSL Crossroads, Ramehwar Crossroads, Memco Crossroads, Naroda Patya, Galaxy Crossroads then Sutarna Karkhana Crossroads and, finally, continue directly to the Nana Chiloda circle.

