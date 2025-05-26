“ Imran Khan is preparing to spend all his life in prison '' – Pakistan





Imran Khan, the imprisoned founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), revealed that he was ready to spend his whole life behind bars but will not bow under pressure, according to his sister Aleema Khan.

Addressing the media outside of Adiala prison alongside her two sisters after meeting the former Prime Minister, Aleema Khan relayed his message, declaring that the founder of the PTI had asked the party to prepare for a large national movement. She quoted it as saying that he would no longer call people in Islamabad but would rather lead a movement across the country.

Aleema Khan said Imran Khan shared three key points at their meeting. He would have complained of being denied even the fundamental rights granted to an ordinary prisoner. He had only been authorized to speak to his children once in the past eight months and was not allowed to meet his sisters either.

She also said that the prison administration did not allow them to deliver books to him and that he was refused exams by his personal doctors. She also alleged that the judicial orders on the outrageous petitions were ignored. Imran Khan would have said that, whatever the type of torture or oppressive system, it would never accept slavery.

Imran Khan excluded any dialogue with PML-N, says Aleema Khan

According to Aleema Khan, his brother also said that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was held in prison only to put him pressure. He said that even if he was imprisoned for life, he did not go.

Commenting on the claims made by some YouTubers suggesting a possible case and an imminent release of the founder of the PTI, Aleema Khan said that such stories were deliberately widespread to cool public feelings.

She added that Imran Khan had sent a message to the members of the party stressing that PTI was an ideological party, not an elecable delegate. He stressed that many young workers endured the prison for the cause of the parties and that there would be no space for those who were not aligned with the ideology or who played on both sides.

She also quoted him expressing her frustration concerning legal delays, in particular in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which had not been planned for a hearing in three months. He also mentioned pending deposit, including those related to May 9. Despite the insurance of the judges, he said that business was not heard.

The president of the PTI says that the hopes of celebration for the release of Imran Khans this week

Aleema Khan said Imran Khan asked the party to prepare for a large -scale movement across the country. She added that their family would approach the high court and that all the MNA and Mpas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would meet at the High Court of Islamabad to show its support for the judges.

Earlier, the president of the PTI, Barrister Gohar Khan, predicted that the founder of the party, Imran Khan, could be released from prison in front of the AID UL Azha. President Gohar said his party hoped to see their leader from Adiala prison because business should be heard soon.

