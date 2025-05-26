Connect with us

Politics

Somalia: Sharif thanks Erdogan for the support of Turkey during the dead end of India, promises to increase links in the key sectors

Somalia: Sharif thanks Erdogan for the support of Turkey during the dead end of India, promises to increase links in the key sectors

 


Islamabad – In a very publicized diplomatic commitment in the midst of growing regional tensions, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on Sunday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara to strengthen strategic ties and thank Turkey for his diplomatic support during the recent Pakistani military dead end.

The meeting took place as part of the four -nations tour of Sharif, which included stops in Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, aimed at consolidating alliances with regional partners. The visit comes at a time when South Asia experienced a brief but intense military break between India and Pakistan.

During their meeting at the level of the delegation, the two leaders reviewed the whole spectrum of Pakistani-Turkey bilateral relations and were committed to deepening their strategic partnership.

  • Sharif and Erdogan accepted:
  • To continue the bilateral commercial objective of $ 5 billion, a objective previously set by the two governments.
  • Develop cooperation in renewable energies, defense production, information technologies, agriculture and infrastructure development. Contreprises and private sector investment in the two countries.

“This visit reaffirms our determination to continue working in close collaboration to further strengthen the inexpressible links of fraternity and cooperation between our two nations,” said Prime Minister Sharif in a press release on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

One of the most important aspects of the meeting was the public gratitude of Sharif for the political and diplomatic support of Turkey during the recent military confrontation of Pakistan with India.

Tensions increased after a deadly militant attack in the Maelgam region of cashmere administered by the Indians on April 22, which led to 26 deaths. India responded with precision air strikes under “Sindoor operation” on May 7, targeting the alleged terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok).

In retaliation, Pakistan launched attempts to strike on the Indian military bases over the following three days. Climbing aroused a general international concern and was finally defused after direct military talks on May 10 between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the two nations.

Although Turkey has not played a direct role in the conflict, its political messages in support of Pakistan's territorial concerns and diplomatic calls for restraint were welcomed in Islamabad. Sharif recognized Turkey's support as a “gesture of sustainable fraternity”.

The Sharif accompanying during the meeting was: