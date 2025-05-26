



Islamabad – In a very publicized diplomatic commitment in the midst of growing regional tensions, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on Sunday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara to strengthen strategic ties and thank Turkey for his diplomatic support during the recent Pakistani military dead end. The meeting took place as part of the four -nations tour of Sharif, which included stops in Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, aimed at consolidating alliances with regional partners. The visit comes at a time when South Asia experienced a brief but intense military break between India and Pakistan. During their meeting at the level of the delegation, the two leaders reviewed the whole spectrum of Pakistani-Turkey bilateral relations and were committed to deepening their strategic partnership. Sharif and Erdogan accepted:

To continue the bilateral commercial objective of $ 5 billion, a objective previously set by the two governments.

One of the most important aspects of the meeting was the public gratitude of Sharif for the political and diplomatic support of Turkey during the recent military confrontation of Pakistan with India. Tensions increased after a deadly militant attack in the Maelgam region of cashmere administered by the Indians on April 22, which led to 26 deaths. India responded with precision air strikes under "Sindoor operation" on May 7, targeting the alleged terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok). In retaliation, Pakistan launched attempts to strike on the Indian military bases over the following three days. Climbing aroused a general international concern and was finally defused after direct military talks on May 10 between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the two nations. Although Turkey has not played a direct role in the conflict, its political messages in support of Pakistan's territorial concerns and diplomatic calls for restraint were welcomed in Islamabad. Sharif recognized Turkey's support as a "gesture of sustainable fraternity". The Sharif accompanying during the meeting was:

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

Head of Staff of the Army (COAS), Marshal Syed Asim Munnir

Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar President Erdogan managed the Turkish team, with superior aid from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense and Trade. The Pakistani delegation described the talks as “warm and the most cordial”, stressing the historical and religious ties deeply rooted between the two countries. Pakistan and Turkey have long -standing defense and diplomatic relations, with the past few years by seeing an extended collaboration in drone technology, naval modernization and regional security coordination. Turkey is one of the few NATO members who maintains a constant support position in Pakistan on cashmere issues, often echoing Islamabad calls for international mediation. On the other hand, India has deepened its defense ties with Western powers and regional alliances such as the Quad (United States, Japan, Australia and India), of which Turkey is not part, adding subtile shades to South Asian diplomacy in Ankara. The meeting between Sharif and Erdogan is likely to be considered in New Delhi as a reaffirmation of the regional construction of the block, in particular given the parallel alignment of Iran and Azerbaijan on Pakistan on several international platforms.

